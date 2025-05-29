© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What's Next?

Black Opera Comes to Buffalo: A Conversation with Jaman Dunn-Danger

Published May 29, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
Background: red on the left, white stripe in the middle, black on the right. On theleft: What's Next? logo with the episode title and number in black and white font. On the left: photo of Jaman Dunn-Danger

On today’s show: A rare and powerful local presentation of Black opera. We’re joined by conductor and educator Jaman Dunn-Danger, a Black, queer artist leading Joshua’s Boots a work by acclaimed composer Adolphus Hailstork this weekend at First Shiloh Baptist Church. They sit down with Jay Moran to reflect on Hailstork’s legacy, their personal journey through music, and the urgent need for more African American voices in the classical world.

