Black Opera Comes to Buffalo: A Conversation with Jaman Dunn-Danger
On today’s show: A rare and powerful local presentation of Black opera. We’re joined by conductor and educator Jaman Dunn-Danger, a Black, queer artist leading Joshua’s Boots a work by acclaimed composer Adolphus Hailstork this weekend at First Shiloh Baptist Church. They sit down with Jay Moran to reflect on Hailstork’s legacy, their personal journey through music, and the urgent need for more African American voices in the classical world.