Producer’s Picks of the Week: Niagara Pride & Postproduction Diversity
On today’s edition of Producer’s Picks of the Week, we bring you two segments from episodes that aired this week. First, we revisit a conversation Jay Moran had with two familiar voices from Niagara Pride, President and Co-Founder Ron Piaseczny, and Programming Chair Sherry Fossett. The three discuss some of the upcoming events Niagara Pride has on the horizon. Next, we spend some time revisiting a conversation on Buffalo State’s Postproduction Diversity Initiative, which aims to increase representation in the post-production media field. We welcome Doretha Braemer, an Associate Professor of Media Production at Buffalo State University, Robin Lazzara, the Program Manager for the initiative, and Renato Graham, one of the program's 22 participants.