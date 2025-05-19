© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STAND WITH PUBLIC MEDIA | PROTECTMYPUBLICMEDIA.ORG
What’s Next?

Pride in Every Corner: Niagara Pride’s Work Across WNY

Published May 19, 2025 at 10:58 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

On today’s show, we welcome back two familiar voices from Niagara Pride: President and Co-Founder Ronald Piaseczny, and Programming Chair Sherry Fossett. Niagara Pride is a nonprofit dedicated to uplifting the LGBTQIA2S+ community across Niagara County and Western New York. Their mission? To create a region where everyone, individuals and families alike, can feel safe, supported, and celebrated in every space they occupy, from home to workplace, places of worship, and beyond. This grassroots organization is working hard to make Pride more visible and more accessible, especially in rural communities that often get overlooked. Ronald and Sherry join Jay Moran to share what’s coming up — including the Pride Flag Raising Across Niagara County on May 30, and Niagara Pride’s participation in the Buffalo Pride Parade on June 1.

What's Next? 2025
Stay Connected
Latest Episodes
  • Producer’s Picks of the Week: Niagara Pride & Postproduction Diversity
    On today’s edition of Producer’s Picks of the Week, we bring you two segments from episodes that aired this week. First, we revisit a conversation Jay Moran had with two familiar voices from Niagara Pride, President and Co-Founder Ron Piaseczny, and Programming Chair Sherry Fossett. The three discuss some of the upcoming events Niagara Pride has on the horizon. Next, we spend some time revisiting a conversation on Buffalo State’s Postproduction Diversity Initiative, which aims to increase representation in the post-production media field. We welcome Doretha Braemer, an Associate Professor of Media Production at Buffalo State University, Robin Lazzara, the Program Manager for the initiative, and Renato Graham, one of the program's 22 participants.
  • Producer’s Picks: Black Identity, Mental Health, and Arts Representation
    On today’s edition of Producer’s Picks, we bring you segments from three standout previous episodes. First, we revisit a conversation on preserving black history and identity. We welcome three individuals from Buffalo State to speak on the topic with I’Jaz Ja’ciel. Dr. Marcus Watson, an Associate Professor of Africana Studies at Buffalo State University, and two then-seniors, Jay Phillips and Jadon Williams. Next, we revisit a conversation with Deja Middlebrook and LeShawn Davis of Walking Through Solutions LLC, they sit down with Jay Moran to discuss their ongoing “Walking Through Solutions Wednesdays” series. Finally, we close out today’s show with a conversation Maria Ta had with Pat Cray, a Buffalo-based photographer. The two discuss the value of representation in arts and media.
  • Uplifting Working-Class Voices & Diversifying the Media Landscape
    On today’s episode, we welcome back India Walton, and we take a look at Buffalo State’s Post-Production Diversity Initiative, which aims to increase representation in the post-production media field.
  • Background: left is red, middle is a thin white line, right is black. On the right: WN logo and episode number and title in black and white text. On the bottom: photos of guests for this episode
    Remembering May 14th: Youth & Elder Voices - The Future of Social Justice
    This week, we are proud to bring you special programming on remembering the May 14th Tops Massacre. In our final installment, we bring you a conversation on the future of social justice by listening to both the voices of elder advocates, and younger ones beginning to take up the mantle of taking on issues.
  • On the left: red background, WN logo, episode title and number in black and white text. On the right: black background with photos of each guest from the episode
    Remembering May 14th: Policy, Advocacy & Systemic Change
    This week, we are proud to bring you special programming on remembering the May 14th Tops Massacre. In today’s installment, we take a deep dive into policy, advocacy, and systemic change through two conversations.
  • On the left: red background, WN logo, and the title and episode number in black and white text. On the right: black background with photos of Pastor Dwayne Jones and Nnenna Ferguson
    Remembering May 14th: East Side Development & Food Injustice
    This week, we are proud to bring you special programming throughout the week on remembering the May 14th Tops Massacre. In today’s installment, we break down economic empowerment on the East Side of Buffalo and food injustice throughout the region.
  • On the left: red background, WN logo, and episode title and number in black and white text. On the right: a photo of Dr. Siri Sat Nam against a black background
    Remembering May 14: Processing Trauma and Building Resilience
    This week, we are proud to bring you special programming throughout the week on remembering the May 14 Tops mass shooting. In today’s installment, we analyze mental health and healing from the tragedy, as well as processing trauma and building resilience.
  • On the left: red background, What's Next? logo, and the episode title and number in black and white text. On the right: photos of Mark Talley and Garnell Whitfield
    Remembering May 14th: Honoring Lives Lost & Community Reflections
    This week, we are proud to bring you special programming throughout the week on remembering the May 14th Tops Massacre. In today’s installment, we focus on remembering the lives lost and reflecting on the East Side Community.
  • Producer’s Picks of the Week: Providence Farm Collective & Africa History
    On this edition of Producer’s Picks of the Week, we revisit two standout conversations: one with Hamadi Ali, Markets Manager at Providence Farm Collective, and Executive Director Kristin Heltman-Weiss, and another with Emmanuel Kulu, an African Historian and Author.
  • on the left: red background, What's Next? loog, and the title and episode # in black and white text. On the left: photos of the 3 guests featured in this episode
    Walking Each Other Home & Walking Through Solutions Wednesdays
    On today’s episode, we bring you two new conversations. First, we welcome John Masiulionis, the author of “Walking Each Other Home”. Next, we welcome back Deja Middlebrook and LaShawn Davis of Walking Through Solutions LLC.