Producer’s Picks: Black Identity, Mental Health, and Arts Representation
On today’s edition of Producer’s Picks, we bring you segments from three standout previous episodes. First, we revisit a conversation on preserving black history and identity. We welcome three individuals from Buffalo State to speak on the topic with I’Jaz Ja’ciel. Dr. Marcus Watson, an Associate Professor of Africana Studies at Buffalo State University, and two then-seniors, Jay Phillips and Jadon Williams. Next, we revisit a conversation with Deja Middlebrook and LeShawn Davis of Walking Through Solutions LLC, they sit down with Jay Moran to discuss their ongoing “Walking Through Solutions Wednesdays” series. Finally, we close out today’s show with a conversation Maria Ta had with Pat Cray, a Buffalo-based photographer. The two discuss the value of representation in arts and media.