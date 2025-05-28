The Remembrance Conference 2025: Confronting Gun Violence Through Medicine and Mental Health

On today’s show, we explore the upcoming Remembrance Conference 2025, a two-day joint event hosted by the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo, and the College of Human Medicine at Michigan State University. The conference centers on prevention, education, and advocacy, with a particular focus on addressing gun violence as a public health issue. Joining the show are three key voices behind the initiative: Dr. Allison Brashear, co-founder of the conference, Vice President for Health Sciences at UB, and Dean of the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. Dr. David Milling, Executive Director of the Office of Medical Education at UB and Dr. Patricia Logan-Greene, Associate Professor and Associate Dean for Academic Affairs at the UB School of Social Work. They sit down with host Jay Moran to discuss the conference’s mission, the critical role of physicians in gun violence prevention, and the broader mental health implications tied to this national crisis.

More information about the conference can be found here. The link to registration for the event can be found here.