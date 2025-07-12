Cosmic Baseball with Rob Perez and the Tri-City Chili Peppers

In this special edition of Skin In The Game, hosts John and Tim dive into the neon-lit spectacle of Cosmic Baseball, featuring fan-favorite innovation from the Coastal Plain League’s Tri-City Chili Peppers — joined by none other than Rob Perez, the team’s award-winning general manager.

They discuss early trials, black-light logistics, and safety considerations under neon conditions. Perez shares insider perspectives on the initial concept, operational challenges, community engagement, and the team’s emphasis on entertainment and inclusivity. Finally, they discuss the future of cosmic sport, given surging ticket and merchandise sales, fan response, media attention, and the potential to inspire other teams nationwide.