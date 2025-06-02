© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

SKIN IN THE GAME logo with a yellow background and the BTPM NPR logo in the top left corner
Skin in the Game

Behind the Blue Jays Fan Experience with Michelle Seniuk

Published June 2, 2025
photo of Michelle Seniuk
Mariann Do

This week on Skin in the Game, John and Tim welcome Michelle Seniuk, Senior Vice President of Fan Experience and Concessions for the Toronto Blue Jays to examine one of Major League Baseball’s most ambitious fan engagement strategies.

From the moment fans arrive at the ballpark, Seniuk and her team are working to make every detail count—ushering, gate staff, accessibility, in-game promotions, concessions, and retail all fall under her purview.

At the heart of the conversation is the Rogers Centre’s recent multi-year renovation, which reimagines the traditional ballpark model by turning overlooked concourses and bleachers into immersive, social destinations. Seniuk explains how creating memorable, inclusive experiences—whether for longtime season ticket holders or first-time visitors—is key to building loyalty in a competitive entertainment landscape.

It’s a deep dive into the strategy behind the spectacle—and how the Blue Jays are putting "skin in the game" to ensure every pitch, purchase, and promotion adds up to something unforgettable.

