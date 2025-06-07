© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Skin in the Game

On the Slopes with Dennis Eshbaugh

Published June 7, 2025 at 4:00 PM EDT
Mariann Do

This week on Skin in the Game, John and Tim welcome Dennis Eshbaugh, President and CEO of Holiday Valley, to discuss the evolution of the ski and winter recreation industry—and how one resort is redefining what it means to be a year-round mountain destination.

Eshbaugh shares how Holiday Valley has grown into one of the most accessible and community-driven ski resorts in the East. At the center of the conversation is a vision to make skiing and snowboarding available to everyone—families, first-timers, and longtime enthusiasts alike—through thoughtful programming, inclusive pricing, and a commitment to customer experience.

But Holiday Valley’s commitment to accessibility doesn’t stop when the snow melts. Eshbaugh discusses efforts to support a four-season playground, offering summer activities like the Sky High Adventure Park, the largest aerial adventure park in New York State, featuring zip lines, obstacle courses, and a mountain coaster . Guests can also enjoy the Double Black Diamond Golf Course, scenic lift rides to Spruce Lake, mountain biking, and a three-pool complex with a slide and diving board.

Finally, they talk about the future of the industry, from adapting to climate challenges to cultivating the next generation of winter athletes.

