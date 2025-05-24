Be In Buffalo: Leveraging Sports Success with Greg Pokriki

This week on Skin in the Game, John and Tim sit down with Greg Pokriki from Invest Buffalo Niagara to explore the powerful connection between sports, identity, and economic development in Western New York. From major league franchises to youth leagues and college teams, Pokriki explains how the region’s passion for sports is more than just fandom—it’s a strategic asset for attracting businesses and bringing talent back home.

At the core of the conversation is Invest Buffalo Niagara’s Be in Buffalo initiative, a post-pandemic push to grow the region’s workforce and convince former Western New Yorkers—and newcomers—that this is the place to live, work, and play. That means leaning into the city’s snow-covered brand with winter sports and recreation while spotlighting the other three seasons that make WNY a year-round destination.

Whether skating at Canalside, cheering at a Sabres game, or coaching Little League on a spring afternoon, Pokriki makes the case that sports shape how we see ourselves—and how others see us. It’s about identity, momentum, and why people put down roots in a place that shows up for its teams, people, and future. We call that "skin in the game."