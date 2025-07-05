The Changing Course: How Golf Is Evolving On and Off the Green

In this special edition of Skin in the Game, John and Tim take a deep dive into the world of golf. They’re joined by three guests with a front-row view of the game’s evolution: Tim Fries, General Manager and Head Professional at Glen Oak Golf Club IN East Amherst, NY; Cindy Miller, LPGA professional, coach, and author; and Tim Karches, Executive Director of First Tee Western New York.

Cindy Miller shares her powerful journey from an unlikely start in golf to competing at the highest levels, and how she and her husband, PGA pro Allen Miller, have poured their energy into growing the game together. She also discusses her new book, Take Another Shot: At Business, Golf, or Life, which blends personal stories and practical insights into a motivating call to action for anyone looking to reset, refocus, or reimagine what’s possible.

Tim Fries brings a candid perspective from inside the operations of a public course, reflecting on how Glen Oak has adapted to shifts in the industry—from changing player expectations to the post-COVID golf boom. He talks about what it took to not just survive but thrive during the pandemic, and how flexibility, accessibility, and customer connection have become key to the modern golf experience.

And Tim Karches offers a look at the work being done at First Tee Western New York, where the mission is to remove barriers for young people and help them fall in love with the game. Through mentorship, coaching, and life skills, First Tee is using golf as a vehicle to build character and confidence in the next generation—especially for kids who might not otherwise get the chance to step on a course.

Together, these voices paint a picture of a sport in motion: one that honors its traditions but isn’t afraid to change. Whether you’re a lifelong golfer, a casual fan, or someone just curious about what makes this game so enduring, this episode offers a fresh look at golf’s expanding reach.