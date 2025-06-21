© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

SKIN IN THE GAME logo with a yellow background and the BTPM NPR logo in the top left corner
Skin in the Game

The Show Must Go On with Frank Supovitz

Published June 21, 2025 at 4:00 PM EDT
Background is a turf field. Top to bottom: Skin in the Game logo with INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS below it in green text. Photo of Frank Supovitz in a suit and tie against a grey background and his name below that in white text.
Mariann Do

This week on Skin in the Game, John and Tim sit down with Frank Supovitz, President and Chief Experience Officer of Fast Traffic Events & Entertainment—and one of the most respected names in sports event production.

Supovitz has spent decades behind the scenes of some of the world’s biggest spectacles, from the Super Bowl to the NHL’s signature events. In this episode, he shares the hard-won lessons that come from managing complex logistics, high stakes, and even higher expectations. Drawing on insights from his books What To Do When Things Go Wrong and The Sports Event Management & Marketing Playbook, Supovitz explains what it takes to deliver unforgettable fan experiences—and what happens when even the best-laid plans hit unexpected snags.

It’s an inside look at major event management, from someone who knows how to make the magic happen when the pressure is on.

Skin in the Game
