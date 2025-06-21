The Show Must Go On with Frank Supovitz

This week on Skin in the Game, John and Tim sit down with Frank Supovitz, President and Chief Experience Officer of Fast Traffic Events & Entertainment—and one of the most respected names in sports event production.

Supovitz has spent decades behind the scenes of some of the world’s biggest spectacles, from the Super Bowl to the NHL’s signature events. In this episode, he shares the hard-won lessons that come from managing complex logistics, high stakes, and even higher expectations. Drawing on insights from his books What To Do When Things Go Wrong and The Sports Event Management & Marketing Playbook, Supovitz explains what it takes to deliver unforgettable fan experiences—and what happens when even the best-laid plans hit unexpected snags.

It’s an inside look at major event management, from someone who knows how to make the magic happen when the pressure is on.