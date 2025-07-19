From the mound to mentorship with Scott Swinson from the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation

This week on Skin in the Game, John and Tim talk with Scott Swinson, Senior Director of Development at the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation, about how baseball—and a strong coach—can change a kid’s life.

A former pitcher in the Red Sox organization, Swinson now helps lead one of the nation’s most respected youth development efforts.

From clinics and coaching to mentoring and STEM education, the Ripken Foundation brings structure, support, and joy to neighborhoods across the country. And at the heart of that work is Badges for Baseball—a national program that pairs kids with mentors from local law enforcement and community organizations, using sports as a bridge to build trust, respect, and connection. In this episode, Swinson shares how the Foundation trains coaches, equips fields, and helps communities fall back in love with baseball—especially in places where access and opportunity have been hard to come by.