Beyond the Perfect, Perfect Game with Kate Brownell

This week on Skin in the Game, John and Tim are joined by Kate Brownell—a trailblazer, athlete, coach, and the only Little Leaguer in history to pitch a perfect game.

At just twelve years old, Brownell took the mound in an all-boys league and retired every batter on just 36 pitches. That day changed her life. Her glove, cleats, and jersey now live in Cooperstown, and her story caught the attention of the country, including President George W. Bush.

But Brownell’s game didn’t end there. Today, she’s a coach, motivational speaker, and founder of a fitness business that helps others tap into their own resilience. In this episode, as Kate reflects on what it means to carry the weight of a moment—and how to keep showing up long after the spotlight fades, the conversation focuses on grit, grace, and what it really means to make history.

