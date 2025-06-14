© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Skin in the Game

The Lord Stanley Cup with Phil Pritchard

Published June 14, 2025 at 4:00 PM EDT
This week on Skin in the Game, John and Tim sit down with Phil Pritchard, vice president of the Hockey Hall of Fame and the iconic “Keeper of the Cup.”

No one knows the Stanley Cup—or the history of the game of hockey—better than Pritchard. In this episode, he shares what makes the Cup unlike any other championship prize in professional sports, from its deep-rooted traditions to the emotional, often personal journeys players take with it after victory.

Pritchard discusses the intricate logistics involved in transporting the Cup around the world and offers insight into its many unexpected destinations. He also reflects on the memorable moments the Cup has witnessed and why this singular piece of silver continues to unite generations of fans and athletes alike.

