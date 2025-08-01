Buffalo Bills, "Hard Knocks" & Lollapalooza: Summer’s Spotlight on Sports, Style & Sound DESCRIPTION: On this episode of Group Chat, Bentley kicks it with Donny Kutzbach, Jack Kreuzer, and Abigail Lee for a jam-packed chat on Bills buzz, fashion fits and festival chaos. From HBO’s "Hard Knocks" shining a national spotlight on the Buffalo Bills to the rise of women’s sports powered by stars like Caitlin Clark and Venus Williams, this episode celebrates athletic influence and community pride. We explore how fashion, led by icons like Serena Williams, reshapes self-expression and sport. Plus, we dive into the energy of Lollapalooza, how livestreaming is impacting festivals, and the bold looks that define Bills game days. Don't miss it!