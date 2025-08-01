© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Group Chat
Group Chat

Buffalo Bills, "Hard Knocks" & Lollapalooza: Summer’s Spotlight on Sports, Style & Sound

Published August 1, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
Purple background. THIS WEEK ON GROUP CHAT and a photo of Bentley at the top right. Photos of Jack Kreuzer and Donny Kutzbach with their names beneath.

Buffalo Bills, "Hard Knocks" & Lollapalooza: Summer’s Spotlight on Sports, Style & Sound DESCRIPTION: On this episode of Group Chat, Bentley kicks it with Donny Kutzbach, Jack Kreuzer, and Abigail Lee for a jam-packed chat on Bills buzz, fashion fits and festival chaos. From HBO’s "Hard Knocks" shining a national spotlight on the Buffalo Bills to the rise of women’s sports powered by stars like Caitlin Clark and Venus Williams, this episode celebrates athletic influence and community pride. We explore how fashion, led by icons like Serena Williams, reshapes self-expression and sport. Plus, we dive into the energy of Lollapalooza, how livestreaming is impacting festivals, and the bold looks that define Bills game days. Don't miss it!

Group Chat 2025
  • At the top: THIS WEEK ON GROUP CHAT with a photo of Bentley. At the bottom: photos of guests on the episode and their names underneath in white text
    Ozzy Osbourne Tribute: Remembering The Prince of Darkness
    When news broke that Ozzy Osbourne had passed away at age 76, Group Chat hit pause on our regular programming to honor the rock legend. Host Bentley is joined by musicians Matt Hitch, Joe Cannizzaro, and Marc Smith to celebrate the life, music, and legacy of the one and only Ozzy Osbourne.
  • at the top: THIS WEEK ON GROUP CHAT with a photo of Bentley. At the bottom: photos of guests from this episode and their names below that in white text
    Where Food Meets Family: Italian Traditions And French Culinary Techniques
    This week on Group Chat, we celebrate food, festivals, and community — from cooking camps to charcuterie and conversations on body image and performance.
  • Purple background with THIS WEEK ON in white text and then the group chat logo. Photo of Bentley in the top right corner. Photos of each guest from the episode and their names in white text below that in the center
    Early Fame, Millennial Nostalgia And Gen Z Discovers Britpop
    This week on Group Chat, we kick things off with a pop culture roundup, from drive-in screenings of the new Superman movie to Justin Bieber’s album drop.
  • At the top: THIS WEEK ON GROUP CHAT WITH BENTLEY and a photo of Bentley in front of a radio microphone. Below that. against a purple background, are photos of guests from this episode and their names in white text.
    Weird Holidays, Reality TV We Can’t Quit And Page-To-Screen Hits
    This week on Group Chat, we scroll through summer’s pop culture curiosities — from the joy (and chaos) of random “National Days” to the reality TV shows we just can’t quit.
  • Promotional image for the podcast "Group Chat with Bentley" featuring guests Noah Falck, Dallas Taylor, and Edreys Wajed.
    Expression Through Art: Stories Told Through Murals, Poetry, and Music
    This week on Group Chat, Bentley and guests—Edreys Wajed, Noah Falck, and Dallas Taylor—celebrate National Mural Day and dive into the power of art, from giant murals and spoken word to musical inspiration.
  • Purple background with light purple abstract shapes. At the top: "THIS WEEK ON *group chat logo*" and a photo of Joe C in the corner. Photos of this episode's guests with their names in white text underneath
    Fatherhood Unfiltered: Real Talk on Dads, Masculinity & Media
    Guest host Joe Cannizzaro sits in for Bentley on this special Father’s Day edition of Group Chat. He’s joined by Adam Zyglis, Rahsaan DeLain, and Christopher Hyzy for a conversation that goes beyond dad jokes. Together, they unpack what it means to be a father today—sharing their own parenting wins, missteps, and everything in between.
  • Purple background. At the top: Group Chat logo and a photo of Bentley. Below that: Photos of each guest for the episode and their names below that in white text
    Pop Star Reinventions, Reality TV Moments & Summer Fashion Forecast
    Join Bentley and Emmy-nominated casting producer Alexa Zappia, Buffalo Fashion Runway’s Eman Wajed, and pop culture creative Matt Hitch for a fast-paced ride through music, reality and competition TV, and summer fashion.
  • purple background. Group Chat logo amf photo of Bentley at the top. screenshots from the interview of each guest below.
    Welcoming Pride Month and Turning Up the Sounds of Summer
    We're kicking off Pride Month with a conversation about what Pride looks like in 2025—joyful, complicated, and more important than ever. And what’s summer without a soundtrack? From backyard concerts to summer tours lighting up Buffalo and Toronto, the group shares who they’re most hyped to see live.
  • Memorial Day, Summer Blockbusters, and 2025 Artie Award Nominations
    As Memorial Day reminds us, before the cookouts and long weekends, there’s reflection. Bentley and her guests share how they personally honor the day, explore how pop culture portrays service, and reflect on the stories we carry forward. Then it’s all about those long weekend vibes & summer blockbusters.
  • Top: Group Chat logo and a photo of bentley. Below: A photo of each guest against a purple background
    Mom-Life, Unfiltered: A Mother’s Day Special
    Group Chat gets real about parenting — no scripts, no filters, just the perfectly imperfect chaos of raising kids. Join Bentley and fellow moms as they unpack the phases of motherhood, from midnight feedings and toddler meltdowns to teenage eyerolls.