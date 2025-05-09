© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Group Chat

Mom-Life, Unfiltered: A Mother’s Day Special

Published May 9, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
Group Chat gets real about parenting—no scripts, no filters, just the perfectly imperfect chaos of raising kids. Join Bentley and fellow moms: Naila Ansari-Catilo, Lynne Bader, and Samantha Kittinger as they unpack the phases of motherhood with honesty and humor. From midnight feedings and toddler meltdowns to teenage eyerolls, expect heartfelt stories that hit home—and remind you you’re not the only one figuring it out as you go. They dig into mom-life on social media, because behind every perfect Instagram post is probably a bowl of cold mac & cheese and someone crying in a laundry pile. Plus, they share lessons they’ve learned along the way—from the advice that worked to the moments that reshaped how they show up for their kids (and themselves)—and what they actually want for Mother’s Day! Whether you're a mom, love a mom, or just want a real look at the wild ride that is parenting, this one’s for you.

Group Chat 2025
