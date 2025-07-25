Where Food Meets Family: Italian Traditions And French Culinary Techniques

This week on Group Chat, Bentley is joined by Naila Ansari-Catilo, Camille Le Caër, and Kristen Cronyn to kick things off with a roundup of this week’s pop culture headlines—from the cancellation of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to Emmy noms for Severance. Then they dive into the 50th anniversary of Buffalo’s Italian Heritage Festival and the deep connections between food, family, and culture. Whether it’s Kristen’s work with Meet & Eat Charcuterie, Camille’s firefighter meals and French Culinary Camp, or Naila’s thoughts on performance and body image, this episode explores how food can heal, connect, and empower.