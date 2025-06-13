Fatherhood Unfiltered: Real Talk on Dads, Masculinity & Media

Guest host Joe Cannizzaro—Executive Fundraising Producer at Buffalo Toronto Public Media—sits in for Bentley on this special Father’s Day edition of Group Chat. He’s joined by Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist Adam Zyglis, Evergreen Health’s VP of Corporate Culture Rahsaan DeLain, and BTPM’s own Assistant Director of Creative Services, Christopher Hyzy for a conversation that goes beyond dad jokes. Together, they unpack what it means to be a father today—sharing their own parenting wins, missteps, and everything in between. The group tackles toxic masculinity, celebrates vulnerability, and considers how media and pop culture shape our perceptions of dads. From the challenges of raising neurodivergent kids, surviving sleepless nights, to championing inclusivity in fatherhood, this episode brings heart, humor, and honesty to the dad discourse.