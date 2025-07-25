© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Group Chat logo with BTPMN PR logo in top corner
Group Chat

Ozzy Osbourne Tribute: Remembering The Prince of Darkness

Published July 25, 2025 at 10:01 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
At the top: THIS WEEK ON GROUP CHAT with a photo of Bentley. At the bottom: photos of guests on the episode and their names underneath in white text

When news broke that Ozzy Osbourne had passed away at age 76, Group Chat hit pause on our regular programming to honor the rock legend. Host Bentley is joined by musicians Matt Hitch, Joe Cannizzaro, and Marc Smith to celebrate the life, music, and legacy of the one and only Ozzy Osbourne. From Black Sabbath to “Crazy Train,” they revisit Ozzy’s impact on metal, music, and pop culture—whether you remember him biting the head off a bat or mumbling through “The Osbournes.” The crew shares personal memories and why Ozzy’s chaotic brilliance changed the music world forever.

Group Chat 2025
Stay Connected
Latest Episodes