Ozzy Osbourne Tribute: Remembering The Prince of Darkness

When news broke that Ozzy Osbourne had passed away at age 76, Group Chat hit pause on our regular programming to honor the rock legend. Host Bentley is joined by musicians Matt Hitch, Joe Cannizzaro, and Marc Smith to celebrate the life, music, and legacy of the one and only Ozzy Osbourne. From Black Sabbath to “Crazy Train,” they revisit Ozzy’s impact on metal, music, and pop culture—whether you remember him biting the head off a bat or mumbling through “The Osbournes.” The crew shares personal memories and why Ozzy’s chaotic brilliance changed the music world forever.