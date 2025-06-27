Expression Through Art: Stories Told Through Murals, Poetry, and Music

This week on Group Chat, Bentley and guests—Edreys Wajed, Noah Falck, and Dallas Taylor—celebrate National Mural Day and dive into the power of art, from giant murals and spoken word to musical inspiration. They chat about how visual art becomes community storytelling, how poetry acts as a pressure valve for emotion, and how music can be both a creative spark and a kind of therapy. They talk about Buffalo’s mural scene, from the Freedom Wall to hidden gems, and the personal and collective emotions wrapped up in public art. Then, the chat heads to Silo City to hear how abandoned grain elevators have become a stage for some of the most powerful poetry readings in the country. And if you’ve ever cried at a concert or felt completely recharged by your favorite song, the final conversation is for you. Whether you create to cope or consume to connect, this episode is packed with resonant insights and personal stories about how art can heal, inspire, and unite.