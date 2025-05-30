© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Group Chat logo with BTPMN PR logo in top corner
Group Chat

Welcoming Pride Month and Turning Up the Sounds of Summer

Published May 30, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
purple background. Group Chat logo amf photo of Bentley at the top. screenshots from the interview of each guest below.

On this episode of Group Chat, we're kicking off Pride Month with a conversation that’s as fierce as it is thoughtful. Bentley is joined by Katie Daugherty, Donny Kutzbach, and Mike Farrow to dive into what Pride looks like in 2025—joyful, complicated, and more important than ever. From Buffalo’s Pride Parade to year-round allyship, the crew gets real about visibility and how we show up for one another. They chat about the ongoing pressure for Queer public figures to define and disclose their identities and the heartbreak of losing representation when LGBTQ+ stories are cut short by show cancellations—and why those stories still matter so deeply. Finally, what’s summer without a soundtrack? From backyard concerts to summer tours lighting up Buffalo and Toronto, they share who they’re most hyped to see live.

