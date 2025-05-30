Welcoming Pride Month and Turning Up the Sounds of Summer

On this episode of Group Chat, we're kicking off Pride Month with a conversation that’s as fierce as it is thoughtful. Bentley is joined by Katie Daugherty, Donny Kutzbach, and Mike Farrow to dive into what Pride looks like in 2025—joyful, complicated, and more important than ever. From Buffalo’s Pride Parade to year-round allyship, the crew gets real about visibility and how we show up for one another. They chat about the ongoing pressure for Queer public figures to define and disclose their identities and the heartbreak of losing representation when LGBTQ+ stories are cut short by show cancellations—and why those stories still matter so deeply. Finally, what’s summer without a soundtrack? From backyard concerts to summer tours lighting up Buffalo and Toronto, they share who they’re most hyped to see live.