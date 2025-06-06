Pop Star Reinventions, Reality TV Moments & Summer Fashion Forecast

Join Bentley and Emmy-nominated casting producer Alexa Zappia, Buffalo Fashion Runway’s Eman Wajed, and pop culture creative Matt Hitch for a fast-paced ride through music, reality and competition TV, and summer fashion. After a sweet nod to National Donut Day, they jump into a chat about the art of the pop star reinvention. From Miley Cyrus’s cinematic new album ‘Something Beautiful’ to Katy Perry’s spaceflight, they unpack what it takes to stay relevant—and real—in today’s music industry. Next, Alexa gives an inside look at life as a casting producer and joins the group in exploring how reality and competition TV has evolved—from the raw drama of ‘The Real World’ to the strategy-fueled chaos of ‘Squid Game.’ Next up: fashion with Eman leading the way. In Buffalo, summer style means dressing for 50 degrees in the morning and 90 by afternoon. From the indie sleaze revival to the city’s standout style, the crew talks about this season’s trends—and why sustainable fashion is here to stay.