Memorial Day, Summer Blockbusters, and 2025 Artie Award Nominations

Bentley and guests Gabriella McKinley, Sufana Wajed, and Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci share how they personally honor the day, explore how pop culture portrays service, and reflect on the stories we carry forward. Then it’s all about those long weekend vibes—talking BBQ cravings, wine favorites, and what makes the ultimate backyard hangout. Next up: summer blockbusters. From franchise reboots like ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ to bold, original films like ‘Sinners’—are we just here for the explosions, or do we still want stories with soul? Finally, the spotlight turns to Buffalo’s theater scene, where the 2025 Artie Award nominations just dropped. With two nominees in the room, it’s a celebration of local talent, storytelling, and the creative energy that keeps Buffalo’s stages shining.