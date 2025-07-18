Early Fame, Millennial Nostalgia And Gen Z Discovers Britpop

Bentley and guests Donny Kutzbach, Allie Brady, and Alexa Zappia kick things off with a pop culture roundup, from drive-in screenings of the new Superman movie to Justin Bieber’s puzzling album drop. Then, they revisit the rise and fallout of teen icons and dig into the nostalgia of being a kid again—complete with questionable birthday ball pits. Finally, they travel across the pond to unpack the Britpop revival, from Blur vs. Oasis to Paul McCartney’s tour and the Gen Z rediscovery of “Wonderwall” via TikTok. It’s nostalgia, pop culture, and music history—all rolled into one chat.