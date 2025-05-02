Papacy in Pop Culture, the Fast Food Debate, and Patio Dining in Buffalo

This week on Group Chat, Bentley welcomes a sharp and spirited trio: actor-director Cory McCants, choreographer and cultural force Naila Ansari-Catilo, and podcast editor Haley Helenbrook. First, the group reflects on the unexpected death of Pope Francis — not through a political or religious lens, but in terms of his impact on pop culture. From being the first Pope to join Instagram to his portrayal in film and media, the conversation explores how faith intersects with entertainment. The crew also dives into faith-based films, from Conclave to Yentl to The Passion of the Christ, whether these stories deepen our understanding of global belief systems or spark controversy.

Hard turn, right into the drive-thru? Haley brings the topic to the table with a spicy take on Buffalo's limited fast food options, and the group dishes on everything from Gen Z's influence on QSR trends to whether digital kiosks are a blessing or a buzzkill. Are healthier options actually healthier? And would you pay delivery fees for a Big Mac?

Finally, the patio doors swing open as the group celebrates one of WNY's favorite rites of spring: outdoor dining. What makes a perfect patio experience? What totally ruins it? And which local spots are worth the hype? From sunshine to side dishes, this is your unofficial guide to patio season in Buffalo.