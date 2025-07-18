Theater Talk: R.I.P. Saul Elkin (1932 - 2025) founder of two (!) Buffalo theater companies, Shea's expansion, HERE WE SIT at new Evangola Community Theater, Buffalo's Michele Ragusa in WIZARD OF OZ at Maine's Ongonquit, Anthony also sees Bianca Marroquin in GUYS AND DOLLS.

This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter note the passing of beloved Saul Elkin, at age 93, founder of Shakespeare in Delaware Park (the day after their 50th anniversary production of TWELFTH NIGHT closed) who also founded the Jewish Repertory Theatre. Shea's Buffalo Theater's expansion plans are (temporarily, we hope) on hold pending the planning board's orders. The Evangola Community Theater opened with HERE WE SIT, a comedy, up through tomorrow evening. Anthony headed to New England first to the North Shore Music Theatre to see Buffalo's Michele Ragusa as "The Wicked Witch of the West" in THE WIZARD OF OZ (music by Buffalo's Harold Arlen), and at the Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine Rob McClure and Bianca Marroquin (back as "Roxy" on Broadway in the fall) star in GUYS AND DOLLS

Complete listings of what's on stage are below!

Check out all of Anthony's reviews and the latest edition of Javier's "Theater News" (the new "On the Boards") at theatertalkbuffalo.com!

Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising (buffalorising.com).

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these shows!), followed by OPENINGS, then CONTINUING, then OPENINGS NEXT WEEK or MONTH. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSINGS:

HERE WE SIT, a comedy by Don Swartz, directed by Steve Brachmann. 7/10 - 7/19 Thu-Sat 7:00 pm, extra matinee 7/19 at 2:00. Presented by the BRAND NEW! Evangola Community Theater, at Updyke Hall in the First Congregational UCC, 132 N. Min St. Angola, NY 14006. For tickets visit evengolathater on Facebook or directly at zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/here-we-sit-by-don-swartz

HERE WE SIT PUBLICITY BLURB: Evangola Community Theater is raising the curtain on its inaugural production, "Here We Sit" by Don Swartz! This two-act comedy puts the audience on stage as they watch actors play members of a local community showing their love for, and sometimes distaste of, stage theater in a tight-knit town. Come enjoy an evening of laughs and hilarity with moments that remind us why we love watching people we know on stage! (Note: There's brief adult language that may not be suitable for pre-teens and younger.) Thank you for supporting this new generation of community theater in Evans and Angola, NY! Run time 2 hours with one intermission

_____

KINKY BOOTS, a musical, starring Hayden Carr as "Chrlies" and Jamarion Evans as "Lola," 7/10 - 7/20 on stage at The Historic Palace Theatre at 2 East Ave. Lockport, NY 14094 Call (716)438.1130 or visit lockportpalacetheatre.org

KINKY BOOTS PUBLICITY BLURB: "Kinky Boots" is a musical with music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Fierstein. Based on the 2005 British film "Kinky Boots," written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth and mostly inspired by true events, the musical tells the story of Charlie Price. Having inherited a shoe factory from his father, Charlie forms an unlikely partnership with cabaret performer and drag queen Lola to produce a line of high-heeled boots and save the business. In the process, Charlie and Lola discover that they are not so different after all.

_____

OPENINGS: (later "next week")

RICHARD III, by Shakespeare, directed by Greg Stuhr, starring Chris Avery, Darryl Semira, and Leah Berst as Richard, Buckingham, and Lady Anne, with nineteen others. 7/24 - 8/17, Tuesdays through Sundays (no Mondays) at 7:00 presented by Shakespeare in Delaware Park. Shows are free (with a goodwill offering at intermission) on "Shakespeare Hill" adjacent to the Rose Garden and The Terrace Restaurant. For information visit shakespeareindelawarepark.org/season/2025-50th-season/

RICHARD III BLURB: Shakespeare’s Richard III is a gripping portrait of ambition and manipulation. The deformed Duke of Gloucester schemes, seduces, and slaughters his way to the English crown, leaving a trail of betrayal and bloodshed. With razor-sharp wit and chilling charisma, Richard’s rise and fall expose the dark heart of political power. Packed with intrigue, haunting soliloquies, and unforgettable characters, this historical tragedy remains one of Shakespeare’s most compelling and sinister masterpieces.

BUFFALO INFRINGEMENT FESTIVAL 2025 PRESENTS:

MARCHING WITH WORDS PROTEST PLAYS, staged readings of original works, presented by Buffalo Writers' Theater and Subversive Theatre Collective, Thursday, July 24 at 5:45 at Eugene V Debs Hall, 483 Peckham Street, Buffalo and then Saturday, August 2 at 1:00 at the Erie County Library Central Branch, Buffalo Collections Gallery, Conference Room, 2nd floor.

_____

CONTINUING (in alphabetical order):

ANYTHING GOES, a musical by Cole Porter, directed and choreographed by Kimberley Rampersad. 5/2 - 10/4 presented by The Shaw Festival in repertory at the Festival Theatre, 10 Queen’s Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, L0S 1J0. shawfest.com 1-800-511-SHAW

ANYTHING GOES PUBLICITY BLURB: Set sail on the S.S. American! This dazzling production breathes new life into Cole Porter’s timeless tale of romance, intrigue and high-seas hijinks. Follow the delightful antics of Reno Sweeney, a spirited nightclub singer, as she navigates love triangles, mistaken identities and comical misunderstandings on a transatlantic voyage. Featuring beloved songs like “It’s De-Lovely,” “You’re the Top,” and the showstopping title number “Anything Goes,” this fresh revival brims with spectacular dance numbers and non-stop laughter. Approximate run time: 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission.

_____

DEAR LIAR, a play by Jerome Kilty, adapted from the correspondence between Bernard Shaw and Mrs Patrick Campbell, presented by The Shaw Festival in repertory in the Spiegeltent, 10 Queen’s Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, L0S 1J0. shawfest.com 1-800-511-SHAW

DEAR LIAR PUBLICITY BLURB: Bernard Shaw was besotted with — and infuriated by — the great actress Stella Tanner, better known by her stage name, Mrs Patrick Campbell. This witty and moving two-hander follows their long-lasting relationship through the letters they wrote one another and some of the scenes that Shaw wrote for his Stella. Discover a world of jousting wits, hidden longings and shared pain as two great artists find, lose and find each other again over the course of a life in the theatre. Approximate run time: 2 hours, including one intermission.

_____

GNIT, a play by Will Eno, "a fearless take on ht epeerless Peer Gynt," directed by Tim Carroll, 6/19 - 10/4 presented by The Shaw Festival in the Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre, 10 Queen’s Parade, Box 774, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, L0S 1J0, Canada 1-800-511-SHAW or visit shawfest.com for dates and times.

GNIT PUBLICITY BLURB: From the author of our 2017 smash hit Middletown. Watch closely as Peter Gnit, a funny-enough but so-so specimen of humanity, makes a lifetime of bad decisions, on the search for his True Self, which is disintegrating while he searches. A rollicking and very cautionary tale about, among other things, how the opposite of love is laziness. Gnit is a faithful, unfaithful and wilfully American reading of Henrik Ibsen’s Peer Gynt, a 19th century Norwegian play which is famous for all the wrong reasons, written by Will Eno, who has never been to Norway.

_____

MAJOR BARBARA, a play by G. Bernard Shaw, directed by Peter Hinton-Davis. 6/1 - 10/5 . Presented by The Shaw Festival in repertory at the Royal George Theatre, 85 Queen St, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0. shawfest.com 1-800-511-SHAW

MAJOR BARBARA PUBLICITY BLURB: Idealism and reality crash headlong into each other in Bernard Shaw’s Major Barbara. Barbara Undershaft could not be more different from her estranged father: she is a Salvation Army officer, he a wealthy arms manufacturer. As their worlds collide, she finds all her beliefs about wealth, poverty and redemption tested to the breaking point. More provocative than ever, this play raises questions of justice, morality and the truth of human nature, all with Shaw’s inimitable wit and incisive dialogue.

_____

ROMEO AND JULIET, ABRIDGED, 2025 Touring Production, an hour-long abridged version of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, adapted and directed by Brendan Didio, starring Patrick Burke, Karen Harty, Manuel Mejia, Maria Pedro, Tabitha Raithel. 6/11 - 8/18 7:00 pm, For dates and locations, visit shakespeareindelawarepark.org/2025-tour-locations/ All performances are FREE, non-ticketed and open to the public at 7:00pm (unless otherwise indicated). Seating not provided – Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or chaired seating. Picnics welcome!

_____

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE, a play based on the novel by C.S. Lewis, co-adapted for the stage by Selma Dimitrijevic and Tim Carroll, directed by Selma Dimitrijevic. 4/9 - 10/4 presented by The Shaw Festival in repertory in the Festival Theatre, 10 Queen’s Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, L0S 1J0. shawfest.com 1-800-511-SHAW

Note: pre-show Workshop available Come on an adventure in this exciting workshop for children and families offered prior to every performance. $10

PUBLICITY BLURB: Narnia returns! Step through the wardrobe and enter a magical world. Guided by the noble lion Aslan, four children – Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy – embark on a quest to free this enchanted land from the White Witch’s icy grip and restore peace to the kingdom. Filled with breathtaking battles, mythical creatures and unforgettable characters, this new adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ classic will delight the whole family. It’s a story about imagination, loyalty and what it takes to be a real hero. Approximate run time: 2 hours and 15 minutes, including one intermission. Age Recommendation: Age 8+

_____

TONS OF MONEY, a farce by Will Evans and "Valentine," directed by Eda Holmes. 4/11 - 10/5 presented by The Shaw Festival in repertory at the Royal George Theatre, 85 Queen St, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0. shawfest.com 1-800-511-SHAW

TONS OF MONEY PUBLICITY BLURB: Side-splitting comedy, anyone? Failed inventor Aubrey Allington devises a cunning scheme to escape the clutches of his creditors: he will fake his own death and assume the identity of his long-lost cousin, thereby inheriting — you guessed it — tons of money. What could possibly go wrong? This classic British farce is a madcap delight that will have you in stitches from start to finish. Approximate run time: 2 hours and 15 minutes, including one intermission.

_____

TWELFTH NIGHT, play by Shakespeare, directed by Eileen Dugan, with a cast of 17 including Solange Gosselin, Rebecca Elkin, and Chris Hatch with comic roles played by Norm Sham, Todd Benzin, Daniel Lendzian, and Kevin Craig. 6/19 - 7/13 Tuesdays through Sundays (no Mondays) at 7:00 presented by Shakespeare in Delaware Park. Shows are free (with a goodwill offering at intermission) on "Shakespeare Hill" adjacent to the Rose Garden and The Terrace Restaurant. For information visit shakespeareindelawarepark.org/season/2025-50th-season/

BLURB: Come ashore onto the whimsical world of Twelfth Night, Shakespeare’s delightful comedy of love, mistaken identity, and mischievous revelry. After a shipwreck, Viola disguises herself as a man, igniting a tangled web of romance and deception. With witty wordplay, unforgettable characters, and hilarious twists, this timeless masterpiece explores love’s unpredictability and the joy of discovery. From the lovesick Duke Orsino to the pompous Malvolio, Twelfth Night is a theatrical feast of laughter, longing, and lively mischief!

_____

WAIT UNTIL DARK, a thriller, by Frederick Knott, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, directed by Sanjay Talwar, 6/25-10/5. Presented by The Shaw Festival on the Festival Theatre stage. 10 Queen’s Parade, Box 774, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, L0S 1J0, Canada 1-800-511-SHAW or visit shawfest.com for dates and times.

WAIT UNTIL DARK PUBLICITY BLURB: When most people plan something, no matter how clever they are … there’s always some little thing they overlook. Darkness and light face off in this suspense-filled thriller. In a New York apartment, the recently blinded Susan becomes the target of a ruthless gang of criminals. As night falls, she must use all her wits to survive in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse. Love a good mystery? This heart-stopping production is guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat.

_____

SELECT SHOWS OPENING IN AUGUST (in alphabetical order)

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY, by Pearl Cleage, directed by Kimberley Rampersad. 8/2 - 10/4 presented by The Shaw Festival in the Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre, 10 Queen’s Parade, Box 774, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, L0S 1J0, Canada 1-800-511-SHAW or visit shawfest.com for dates and times.

PUBLICITY BLURB: New York City, 1930. Angel, a struggling singer who has recently been fired from her gig at the Cotton Club, and her friends try to hold fast to their dreams amid social upheaval in Pearl Cleage’s stunning Blues for an Alabama Sky. This exhilarating drama follows five richly drawn characters as they grapple with love, loss and ambition. It is a dynamic story of hardship and lost hopes that captures the true essence of Harlem during that transformative era. MATURE CONTENT, Ages 14+

MURDER ON THE LAKE, A Spontaneous Theatre creation by Rebecca Northan and Bruce Horak, directed by Rebecca Northan. 7/26 -10/4 Presented by The Shaw Festival in repertory at the Royal George Theatre, 85 Queen St, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0. shawfest.com 1-800-511-SHAW

MURDER ON THE LAKE PUBLICITY BLURB:

One dark and stormy night. One unsolved murder. One audience-member-turned-detective … Niagara-on-the-Lake has been rocked by a mysterious death at a historic bed & breakfast. Was it an accident? Suicide? Or … MURDER?! Each night, one intrepid audience member is invited on stage to go undercover and help law enforcement ferret out means, opportunity and motive in a cold case that has locals spooked, tourists trepidatious and police utterly baffled. This skillfully crafted whodunit has multiple suspects, a myriad of red herrings and only ONE right answer! Whether you fancy yourself an amateur detective or prefer to stay in your seat, Murder-on-the-Lake is for you!

=============================================================

SHEA'S BUFFALO 2025-2026 Five Star Bank Broadway shows include:

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, August 20-24, 2025, as a special subscriber add-on, part of the Gallagher Encore Specials for the 2025-2026 season

THE OUTSIDERS, September 17-23, 2025

THE NOTEBOOK, October 7-13, 2025

WICKED, November 12-30, 2025

‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL, Opening December 17, 2025

KIMBERLY AKIMBO, March 17-22, 2026

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, April 14-19, 2026

SUFFS, June 2-7-2026s

The Five Star Bank 2025-26 Broadway Season is presented by Shea’s Performing Arts Center and Albert Nocciolino, and is sponsored locally by Five Star Bank, The Buffalo News, and WKBW-TV.

==========================================================

Copied from https://www.theatertalkbuffalo.com/post/2025-artie-award-winners

34th Annual Artie Awards

Sponsored by Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Presented June 9, 2025 at Asbury Hall, Buffalo, New York

Hosted by Anthony Chase, Curtis Lovell, and Amy Jakiel with Music Director Philip Farugia

2025 Artie Awards Winners

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

Dorian, Irish Classical Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

Waitress, MusicalFare Theatre

EMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY

Matthew LaChiusa, The Informer

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

David Lundy, Remember This

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Tracie Lane, Scenes from A Marriage

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Vanna Deux, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Maria Pedro, Waitress

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Gerald Ramsey, The African Company Presents Richard III

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Rebecca Elkin, The Loved Ones

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Kristopher Bartolomeo, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Kelly Copps, The Producers

OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMANCE

Caitlin Coleman, The Hung Man

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Mason Beggs, Dorian

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Susan Drozd, Waitress

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY

The Hobbit, Theatre of Youth

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL

Into the Woods, O'Connell & Company

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Eric Deeb Weaver, Newsies

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

Bridget Moriarty, The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

Dyan Burlingame, Shipwrecked!

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Ann R. Emo, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ELEMENT

Emma Schimminger, Lighting, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Eileen Dugan

SPECIAL APPRECIATION AWARD

Buffalo Toronto Public Media

KATHARINE CORNELL AWARDS – honoring the work of visiting artists

Christie Baugher; composer, lyricist, and playwright; The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul, Irish Classical Theatre Company

Derrian Brown, actor, William Barfee, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Second Generation Theatre

Kevin Zak, playwright, Kidman Carol, Alleyway Theatre