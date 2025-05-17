© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

SKIN IN THE GAME logo with a yellow background and the BTPM NPR logo in the top left corner
Skin in the Game

The Legacy of Ralph C. Wilson Jr. with Brian Higgins

Published May 17, 2025 at 4:00 PM EDT
photo of Brian Higgins
Mariann Do

This week on Skin in the Game, John and Tim sit down with Brian Higgins, President of Shea’s Performing Arts Center and former U.S. Congressman, for a wide-ranging conversation rooted in Western New York pride. The spotlight lands first on Shea’s—its history, cultural impact, and the role it continues to play in Buffalo’s revitalized downtown. Higgins unpacks how investments in arts, culture, and sports help build stronger, more connected communities.

And in a city where Bills, Sabres, Bisons, Bandits fans, and Broadway buffs often share the same ZIP code or body, Higgins draws a compelling line between the passion of the theatergoer and the loyalty of the local sports fan. Both are fueled by pride of place, and both show up—season after season—to cheer for something bigger than themselves.

At the heart of the episode is the legacy of Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. As a friend and admirer of the late Bills owner, Higgins reflects on Wilson’s long-term vision, the power of his foundation’s philanthropy, and what it means to plant seeds that outlast any single career or season. It’s a conversation about leadership, legacy, and the common threads that unite a city’s stages, stadiums, and spirit.

