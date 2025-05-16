Remembering May 14th: Youth & Elder Voices - The Future of Social Justice

This week, we are proud to bring you special programming on remembering the May 14th Tops Massacre. In our final installment, we bring you a conversation on the future of social justice by listening to both the voices of elder advocates, and younger ones beginning to take up the mantle of taking on issues. We welcome Dennice Barr, a social justice organizer, and longtime community liaison for the Fruit Belt neighborhood in Buffalo. As well as two youth voices, Serea Walker, a first-year student at SUNY Erie, and Freebirth Omoigui, a high school senior at Buffalo Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts. The three join Jillian Hanesworth and Ekua Mends-Aidoo to discuss their experiences in a post-5/14 world and highlight how intergenerational dialogue can help address systematic issues.