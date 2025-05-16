Theater Talk: Eight shows close this weekend, including excellent HEDWIG and INTO THE WOODS, while EARLY GIRL continues (see listings). Note Artie Award Nominations on BTPM NPR Monday at noon.

This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter caught up on shows the other had seen. HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH (see listings) directed by Michael Gilbert-Wachowiak and starring Kris Bartolomeo and drag queen Vanna Deux was as fabulous as mentioned and O'Connell & Company's charming INTO THE WOODS continued to feature fine performances by all. Opening night of THE EARLY GIRL featured seven all equally fine actors including Kai Crumley in a leading role and Juli Grygier on the ART stage once again as solid as she was as Mary McPhilip two months ago in THE INFORMER. Eight (8!) shows close by Sunday this weekend; they're all very good; so you've got some tough choices to make.

The Artie Awards are scheduled for Monday, June 9th at Asbury Hall on Delaware Avenue – that’s Babeville! The doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m. Amy Jakiel and Curtis Lovell return as hosts, along with Anthony Chase. Philip Farugia is again the music director. Tickets are $25 and will become available on May 19th, just after the nominations are announced on the Buffalo Toronto Public Media YouTube channel at noon.

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these shows!), followed by OPENINGS, then CONTINUING, then OPENINGS NEXT WEEK or MONTH. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

OPENINGS:

WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD by Sheila Callaghan, directed by Andrea Gollhardt, starring Madeline Allard-Dugan as Tori,

Alyssa Walsh-Morris as Sandy, Emily Yancey as Meredith, and

Andrew J. Brown as Guy. 5/16 - 5/31 Thu-Sat at 7:30, extra matinee Sun 5/25 at 2:00. Produced by Post-Industrial Productions on the Alleyway Theatre mainstage. 716-852-2600 alleyway.com/partners/women-laughing-alone-with-salad

WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD PUBLICITY BLURB: What’s on the menu for Meredith, Tori, and Sandy, the three women in Guy’s life? Healthy lifestyles, upward mobility, meaningful sex? Or self-loathing and distorted priorities? Inspired by the strangely ubiquitous advertising trend of picturing attractive women blissfully eating salad, award-winning playwright Sheila Callaghan breaks all the rules of our image-obsessed culture in Women Laughing Alone With Salad. This raw comedy is served with a side of feminism and tossed with audacious imagery, biting social critique, and devastating humor. CONTENT WARNING: Sensitive / sexual content. No patrons under the age of 18 will be admitted.

CLOSINGS:

BOEING, BOEING, a classic French farce by Marc Camoletti, directed by Kevin Leary, starring Brendan Didio, Colleen Pine, Jacob Abarella, and Jennifer Mysliwy. 5/8 - 5/18 Thu - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:30 at the Taylor Theatre at the Kenan Centre, 533 Locust Street, Lockport. (716) 433-2617 kenancenter.org

BOEING, BOEING PUBLICITY BLURB: Parisian lothario, Bernard, has Italian, German, and American fiancées, each a beautiful airline hostess with frequent and consistent layovers. Life could not be sweeter. But when a new Boeing airliner throws Bernard’s carefully planned timetables into chaos, the hostesses all end up under the same roof. Mad cap hilarity ensues. Ring in Spring with this laugh-out-loud, side-splitting romp of a great evening!

BURN THIS, a play by Lanford Wilson, directed by John Hurley, starring Leah Berst, Ricky Needham, Kevin Craig, and Nick Stevens.

4/17 - 5/18, Thu - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00, presented by Road Less Traveled Productions, 456 Main Street (between Court and Mohawk) Buffalo (716) 629-3069 roadlesstraveledproductions.org/burn-this

BURN THIS PUBLICITY BLURB: The place is a Manhattan loft shared by Anna, a lithe young dancer-choreographer, and her two gay roommates—her collaborator, Robbie, who has just been killed in a freak boating accident, and Larry, a world-weary, caustically funny young advertising executive. As the play begins Anna is recovering from attending Robbie’s funeral, comforted by her wealthy, well-meaning boyfriend, Burton, a sci-fi screenwriter whose persistent proposals of marriage Anna finds herself unable to accept. Then, with sudden, unexpected explosiveness, Robbie’s older brother, Pale, bursts on the scene. He has come to collect his brother’s belongings, but stays on to transform the action of the play and the lives of those in it. Menacing, profane, dangerous, and yet oddly sensitive, Pale is both terrifying and fascinating and, in the end, the one who brings to Anna the unsettling but compelling love that, despite her fears and doubts, she cannot turn away.

EVERYBODY, a play by Brandon Jacob-Jenkins, directed by Tioga Simpson. 5/1 - 5/18 Thu - Sat 7:30, Sun 4:00, presented by Ujima Theatre Co. Inc. 429 Plymouth Ave., Suite 2 Buffalo, NY, 14213 (716) 322-5178 ujimacoinc.org/

EVERYBODY PUBLICITY BLURB: EVERYBODY brings a fresh and dynamic vision to this modern adaptation of the classic Everyman morality play. With humor, heart, and thought-provoking themes, Everybody takes audiences on a journey through life, death, and the unexpected twists of fate. Tioga’s direction highlights the play’s playful yet profound exploration of existence, creating an engaging and unforgettable theatrical experience!

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, a musical by Stephen Trask, with book by John Cameron Mitchell, directed by Michael Gilbert-Wachowiak, musical direction by Alan Paglia, starring Vanna Deux as Hedwig and Kristopher Bartolomeo as Yitzhak. 5/2 - 18, 2025 Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00 plus added show Sun 5/11 at 7:00. Presented by 2nd Gen Theatre at Shea's Smith Theatre. Info (716) 508-SGT0 (7480) 2ndgentheatre.com

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH PUBLICITY BLURB: This groundbreaking Obie-winning Off-Broadway smash tells the story of “internationally ignored” rock goddess, Hedwig Schmidt, a fourth-wall smashing East German punk rock singer who also happens to be the victim of a botched sex-change operation, which has left her with just “an angry inch.” This outrageous and unexpectedly hilarious story is dazzlingly performed by Hedwig (née Hansel) in the form of a rock gig/stand-up comedy routine backed by the hard-rocking band “The Angry Inch.” NOTE: Intended for audiences age 14 and up, HEDWIG features strong language and adult themes.

INTO THE WOODS, a musical by Stephen Sondheim, book by James LaPine, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, directed and choreographed by Terri Filips Vaughan 5/2 - 5/18 Fri - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00, 2 extra Saturday Matinees at 2:00 on 5/10 and 5/17, with an additional final performance Sunday the 18th at 7:30. Presented by O'Connell & Co. on their main stage at 4110 Bailey Avenue, Amherst, NY 14226 (716) 848-0800 visit oconnellandcompany.com/

INTO THE WOODS PUBLICITY BLURB: Little Red has strayed far from the path, Jack’s found a second beanstalk, Prince Charming’s eyes are wandering, and there’s a Witch living next door. Stephen Sondheim’s most popular musical turns the world of fairy tales topsy-turvy, reminding us that granted wishes often bring complications. Filled with exquisite music and brilliant lyrics, this innovative new production will enchant as it ventures beyond “happily ever after.”

LEGALLY BLOND, a musical by Laurence O’Keefe & Neil Benjamin. 5/1 - 5/18 Thu-Fri 7:30, Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00 presented by MusicalFare at Shea's 710 Theatre. sheas.org/performances/legally-blonde/ 716-847-0850 NOTE: Beware of 3rd party vendors. Purchase tickets only at the box office or through Ticketmaster.

LEGALLY BLOND PUBLICITY BLURB: A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances – this musical is so much fun it should be illegal! Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors, and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world. In a tribute to Girl Power, Elle Woods proves self-discovery never goes out of style.

SWEET CHARITY, music by Cy Coleman, lyrics by Dorothy Fields, book by Neil Simon, directed by Robyn Lee, musical direction by Joe Isgar, starring Aimee Walker as "Charity" with a cast of 15 actors! 5/2 - 5/18 Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 3:30, Sun 2:00, presented by D'Youville's Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave, Buffalo, NY 14201 (716-829-7668)

kavinokytheatre.com/sweet-charity

SWEET CHARITY PUBLICITY BLURB: Charity Hope Valentine is a hopeless romantic with rotten luck looking for love in the Big Apple. In this high-spirited, hilarious, groovy musical comedy, Charity tries repeatedly to find her dream and make something of herself, with all the energy of an irrepressible optimist. Musical numbers include “Big Spender,” “If My Friends Could See Me Now,” and “Baby, Dream Your Dream.”

WAITRESS, music & lyrics by Sara Bareilles, book by Jessie Nelson, directed by Susan Drozd, starring Maria Pedro as Jenna (she was Carole King in BEAUTIFUL and Adelaide in GUYS & DOLLS). 4/16-5/18, 2025 Wed - Thu at 7:00, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, and

Sun at 2:00. NOTE: No performance on Easter Sunday, April 20th. Presented by MusicalFare Theatre, c/o Daemen College, 4380 Main Street, Amherst (pro-tip: enter off Getzville Road) (716) 839-8540 musicalfare.com

WAITRESS PUBLICITY BLURB: Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, is stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest offers her a chance at escape, Jenna must weigh her commitments against a rare shot at freedom and recognition. It’s a recipe for happiness!

CONTINUING (in alphabetical order):

THE EARLY GIRL, a play by Caroline Kava, directed by Leyla Gentil-Rosado, starring Marie Costa, VerNia Sharisse Garvin, Kai Crumley, Emerald Ja’ceil, Juli Grygier, Vanessa Vacanti, and Isabel

Deschamps. 5/9 - 5/25 Fri 7:30, Sat 5:00, Sun 2:00. Presented by the Brazen Faced Varlets at the Compass Performing Arts Center, 545 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, New York 14222 For tickets visit theearlygirlbfv.eventbrite.com, or varlets.org, or write to bfvarlets@gmail.com or buy tickets at the door

THE EARLY GIRL PUBLICITY BLURB: This earthy comedy is set in a small town brothel. Lily has just arrived, determined to earn enough to pay her debts, having left her baby with a friend back home. She enters the monthly competition to be Number One Girl and becomes the month's leading contender until a crisis with her daughter forces her to break a rule - no outside phone calls. Her courage in standing up to the madam gives another girl the courage to leave the brothel, too. The play ends as it began, with the entrance of a new girl.

THE HATMAKER'S WIFE, a play by Lauren Yee, directed by Steve Vaughan. 5/1 - 5/25 Thu 7:30, Sat 3:30 & 7:30, Sun 2:00 (no performances on Friday) presented by Jewish Repertory Theatre in the Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre in the JCC 2640 N. Forest Rd.

Amherst, NY 14068. For tickets write to ayellen@jccbuffalo.org

or call (716) 306-3086

THE HATMAKER'S WIFE PUBLICITY BLURB: In Lauren Yee's whimsical and poignant new play, a young woman moves in with her boyfriend expecting domestic bliss, but instead has trouble getting comfortable. Her strange new home seems determined to help out – and soon the walls are talking. They reveal the magical tale of an old hatmaker and his long-suffering wife, who runs away with his favorite hat. Featuring Tuesdays with Morrie actor Jack Hunter and JRT favorite Peter Palmisano. This sweet and surreal story bends time, space, and Yiddish folklore to redefine the idea of family, home, and true love itself.

SELECT SHOWS OPENING LATER THIS MAY:

CROCODILE FEVER, play by Meghan Tyler, directed by Keelie A. Sheridan, starring Cassie Cameron, Anna Krempholtz, Christopher Guilmet, and Jake Hayes. 5/30 - 6/15, Presented by Irish Classical Theatre Company Thu-Sat 7:30, Sat-Sun 2:00 produced by the Irish Classical Theatre Company 625 Main Street Buffalo NY 14203. 853-ICTC (4282) irishclassical.com

CROCODILE FEVER PUBLICITY BLURB: Sisterhood, social conflict, 80s anthems, and a chainsaw. Prepare to be plunged into the darkly comic and fiercely captivating world of Crocodile Fever by Meghan Tyler, praised by THE LIST as “brilliant, batshit and brutal.” Northern Ireland, 1989. A farmhouse window smashes, and rebellious Fianna Devlin crashes back into the life of her pious sister Alannah. Together in the unlovely family home for the first time in years following the death of their tyrannical father, the sisters are back at each other’s throats in seconds. And when Fianna discovers that the old reptile is in fact still very much alive, all hell breaks loose as they confront his hideous legacy. Fueled by Taytos, gin, 80s anthems and a chainsaw, it’s the Devlin sisters versus the world. It can’t end happily, but it can end gloriously. ICTC Artistic Director, Keelie A. Sheridan, helms this surreal and grotesque black comedy celebrating sisterhood whilst reminding us that the pressure cooker of The Troubles is closer than we imagine. Content Note: This play deals with depictions and/or mentions of child, domestic and sexual abuse, themes of trauma and revenge, graphic violence and gore, war, strong language, and substance abuse. Additionally, the performance features haze, flashing lighting effects, and loud sounds.

THE COMEDY OF QUEERERS, by Shawn Northrip, (3 shows only!), May 30, May 31, June 7 Presented by Brazen Faced Varlets

THE COMEDY OF QUEERERS PUBLICITY BLURB: That's right! We are celebrating 18 years of Brazen-Faced Varlets by bringing back our production of THE COMEDY OF QUEERERS, an adaptation of Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors by Shawn Northrip! We earned an Artie Nomination for both Direction of a Play (Lara Haberberger) and Ensemble of a Play, back in 2012... Come see what we can do in the 2024 - 2025 Season!

TONS OF MONEY, a play presented by The Shaw Festival

ANYTHING GOES, a musical presented by The Shaw Festival

DEAR LIAR, a play presented by The Shaw Festival

SHOWS OPENING IN JUNE (A PARTIAL LIST in alphabetical order):

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (8 shows), 6/24 - 29 Presented by Shea's Buffalo Theatre as part of their Broadway series.

BETWEEN THE LINES, a musical based on the novel by Jodi Picoult and Samantha van Leer, with music and lyrics by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson, and book by Timothy Allen McDonald. 6/20 - 6/29 Fri-Sat 7:30, Sun 6/22 7:30, Sun 6/29 3:00, produced by Bellissima Productions on the TOY stage, 203 Allen Street, Buffalo, NY 14201 Write to Bellissimaproductions1@gmail.com or Visit bellissimaproductions.com/tickets/

PUBLICITY BLURB: BETWEEN THE LINES is an empowering and enchanting new musical for any of us seeking to find our place in the world. An outsider in a new school, Delilah seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood. But as the lines between the two worlds of reality and fantasy begin to blur in extraordinary and astonishing ways, Delilah has to confront whether she alone has the power to rewrite her own story.

CRAZY FOR YOU, a musical, 6/6 - 6/22, Presented by Lancaster Opera House.

MAJOR BARBARA, a play by G. Bernard Shaw, Presented by The Shaw Festival

THE MERRY WIDOW, a light opera by Franz Lehar, (3 shows only!) 6/6 - 6/8, Friday, 6/6 at 7:30, Sat, 6/7 (Champagne Gala) at 3:00 ,Sun 6/8 at 2:00 PM. Presented by OperaLytes on the Alleyway Theatre's main stage. For tickets visit operalytes.com or the Alleyway box office.

THE MERRY WIDOW PUBLICITY BLURB: Debt is crippling Petrovenia! Bumbling Baron Zeta (Ken Schlingen) sees only one solution… a marriage! His plans involve the spell-binding Hanna Glawari (Holly Bewlay),

who’s newly single, ready to mingle, and rich, rich, rich! Trouble is her old flame Count Danilo

Danilovich (Timothy Lane) stubbornly refuses to ever tell her “I love you.” While the Baron

fumes and Hanna schemes, the Baron’s wife Valencienne (Liz Klimek) is having an affair with

Count de Rosillon (Chris Castleman), and the Baron’s aide de camp Niegus (Bohdan Dejneka) is

trying to steer these chaotic courtships into smoother waters.

TWELFTH NIGHT, play by Shakespeare, 6/19 - 7/13 Tuesdays through Sundays (no Mondays) at 7:00 presented by Shakespeare in Delaware Park.

_____

SHEA'S BUFFALO 2025-2026 Five Star Bank Broadway shows include:

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, August 20-24, 2025, as a special subscriber add-on, part of the Gallagher Encore Specials for the 2025-2026 season

THE OUTSIDERS, September 17-23, 2025

THE NOTEBOOK, October 7-13, 2025

WICKED, November 12-30, 2025

‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL, Opening December 17, 2025

KIMBERLY AKIMBO, March 17-22, 2026

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, April 14-19, 2026

SUFFS, June 2-7-2026s

The Five Star Bank 2025-26 Broadway Season is presented by Shea’s Performing Arts Center and Albert Nocciolino, and is sponsored locally by Five Star Bank, The Buffalo News, and WKBW-TV.

==================================================================