Sustainability, Impact and Responsibility with Green Sports Alliance

This week on Skin in the Game, John and Tim welcome two powerhouse voices in the sports and sustainability space: Diana Dehm, Director of Innovative, Strategic Partnerships for Good, and Scott Jenkins, Co-Founder and Board Chair of the Green Sports Alliance Foundation. Together, they dive into how sports leagues, teams, and venues are becoming catalysts for environmental change and social impact.

From zero-waste stadiums to renewable energy initiatives and community-driven climate action, Diana and Scott share how the Green Sports Alliance Foundation is working to embed sustainability into the DNA of the sports industry. They reflect on the evolution of the movement, the importance of bold leadership, and the growing expectation that fans, athletes, and sponsors all play a role in driving positive change.

Whether you're a die-hard sports fan, a climate advocate, or just curious about where the future of sports is headed, this conversation offers a hopeful, energized look at the powerful intersection of competition and conscience.