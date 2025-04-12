© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

SKIN IN THE GAME logo with a yellow background and the BTPM NPR logo in the top left corner
Skin in the Game

Hockey’s International Growth and Strategy with NHLPA’s Rob Zepp

Published April 12, 2025 at 4:00 PM EDT
SKIN IN THE GAME logo with a headshot of Rob Zepp
Mariann Do

We've reserved front-row seats for you to Skin in the Game, your go-to source for the freshest and most fascinating business news in the world of sports.

This week, John and Tim welcome Rob Zepp, Senior Director of International Growth and Strategy for the National Hockey League Players’ Association, for an engaging discussion on the NHLPA's global ambitions. From the challenges of expanding hockey's reach beyond traditional markets to the strategic partnerships shaping the future of the sport, Rob shares insights into what it takes to grow the game and the players' important role in the process. Whether you're a die-hard hockey fan or just love a good business playbook, this episode highlights player impact on and off the ice.

  • SKIN IN THE GAME logo with a headshot of Aaron Hord
    Youth Sports and Project Play WNY with Aaron Hord
    This week, John and Tim welcome Aaron Hord, Director of Project Play WNY, for an engaging discussion on the transformative power of youth sports.
  • SITG logo with a photo of the group recording the episode
    Accessibility for All with Greater Buffalo Adaptive Sports
    John and Tim sit down with the leadership team of Greater Buffalo Adaptive Sports and architect Giona Paolercio to discuss the importance of inclusiveness in sports for the disability community and their inspiring vision to build a 100% accessible sports complex in WNY.
  • SKIN IN THE GAME logo with headshots of John Percy and Jim Byers
    Tariffs and Trade Wars in Sports & Leisure with John Percy and Jim Byers
    This week, John and Tim sit down with John Percy, President & CEO of Destination Niagara USA, and Jim Byers, author and former travel editor at the Toronto Star, to explore how tariffs and trade wars shape the sports and leisure economy.
  • SKIN IN THE GAME logo with a headshot of guest Greg Tranter
    Preserving Sports History with Greg Tranter
    We welcome Greg Tranter, author, historian, and one of the most dedicated curators of sports memorabilia. Greg shares insights into his incredible Buffalo Bills collection, one of the largest in existence, and his passion for preserving the game's rich history.
  • SKIN IN THE GAME logo with a headshot of Peter Luukko
    Making the Most of Sports Arenas with Peter Luukko
    John and Tim welcome Peter Luukko, Co-Chairman of the Oak View Group Arena Alliance, for a deep dive into the game-changing strategies reshaping event booking.
  • SKIN IN THE GAME logo with a headshot of Johnny Greco from Shine Entertainment
    The Magic Behind Game-Day Entertainment with Jonny Greco
    We welcome Jonny Greco, Co-founder and “Chief Energy Officer” at Shine Entertainment, for a behind-the-scenes look at the world of game-day entertainment. Jonny talks about crafting unforgettable experiences at sporting events—win or lose.
  • SKIN IN THE GAME logo with a yellow background and the BTPM NPR logo in the top left corner
    Sports Hospitality and Entertainment with Amy Latimer
    John and Tim are joined by Amy Latimer, the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Delaware North, a global leader in hospitality and entertainment.
  • SKIN IN THE GAME logo with a headshot of Amy Scheer
    Growth for the Professional Women’s Hockey League with Amy Scheer
    John and Tim are joined by Amy Scheer, Senior VP of Business Operations for the Professional Women’s Hockey League, to talk about the explosive growth of women’s sports, the challenges of creating the league, and about their Takeover Tour featuring a game scheduled for Buffalo in late February.
  • Skin in the Game logo with a photo of Nellie Drew
    Name, Image & Likeness with Helen A. “Nellie” Drew
    We welcome Helen A. “Nellie” Drew, Director of the Center for the Advancement of Sport from the University of Buffalo School of Law. They talk about the pressing issue of name, image, and likeness facing higher education institutions while dissecting the competitive role of universities recruiting these young athletes.
  • SKIN IN THE GAME logo with a group photo of Steve Tasker, Andrew Peters, and Marcel Dionne
    Buffalo Pride with Marcel Dionne, Steve Tasker, and Andrew Peters
    As sports critics debate Buffalo’s ability to attract and keep quality talent, Marcel Dionne, Steve Tasker, and Andrew Peters talk about what brought them to the region, and more importantly, why they’ve stayed.
