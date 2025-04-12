Hockey’s International Growth and Strategy with NHLPA’s Rob Zepp

We've reserved front-row seats for you to Skin in the Game, your go-to source for the freshest and most fascinating business news in the world of sports.

This week, John and Tim welcome Rob Zepp, Senior Director of International Growth and Strategy for the National Hockey League Players’ Association, for an engaging discussion on the NHLPA's global ambitions. From the challenges of expanding hockey's reach beyond traditional markets to the strategic partnerships shaping the future of the sport, Rob shares insights into what it takes to grow the game and the players' important role in the process. Whether you're a die-hard hockey fan or just love a good business playbook, this episode highlights player impact on and off the ice.