Theater Talk: DORIAN at Irish Classical is fabulous; DIAL M for MURDER (RLTP at Shea's 710) is taut and stylish; in the 'burbs two musicals, CHESS and PIPPIN, offer strong voices

This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter describe the play DORIAN at Irish Classical as "fabulous." That word is defined as "an adjective that means extraordinary, impressive, or exceptionally good. It can describe something wonderful, amazing, or almost unbelievable in its excellence." Yup. And it's only up through April 13. Across Main Street at Shea's 710 is another wonderful show, a thriller, produced by RLTP, DIAL M FOR MURDER, with, like DORIAN, a great cast, direction, costumes, and set (MURDER set by Dyan Burlingame). In the 'burbs Lancaster Opera House has CHESS with stellar performances by Emily Yancey and Merrick Allen while O'Connell & Co. has PIPPIN with some fine performances by Jetaun Louie, Ashleigh Crisena Ricci, and a bring down the house number by Lisa Ludwig. Please note several shows close this weekend with last chances to see DECONSTRUCTION, LIZZIE, PIPPIN, and SANCTUARY CITY (See listings below.)

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these shows!), followed by OPENINGS, then CONTINUING, then OPENINGS NEXT WEEK or MONTH. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSING:

DECONSTRUCTION, a new play by Adam Hahn, directed by Lara D. Haberberger, starring Brooke Goergen and Brandon Williamson. 3/21 - 4/6. Fri - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00, presented by First Look Buffalo Theatre Company at the Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center, 705 Renaissance Dr., Williamsville NY 14221. 716-771-6358 or email FirstLookBuffalo@gmail.com

DECONSTRUCTION PUBLICITY BLURB: DECONSTRUCTION is a touching, sometimes funny look at relationships, regret and reimagining ourselves after life breaks us down. Naomi and Jacob were high school friends who took very different paths—she, a devoted evangelical who built a life around faith and family; he, a polyamorous widower who long ago let go of convention. Now, decades later, they check into a hotel for a weekend fling. For 48 hours, they decide to throw caution to the wind and seek escape—Naomi from a life of restraint, and Jacob from the ache of a recent loss. Their reunion becomes a bittersweet unraveling of old dreams and long-buried desires as the clock slowly ticks towards Monday. Can they bridge the gap between their worlds and form a real connection, or will their fears leave them feeling even lonelier than before? RUNTIME: 100 minutes (including intermission)

LIZZIE: A ROCK CONCERT MUSICAL, presented by Bellissima Productions, directed by Nicolette Navarro, starring Heather Casseri, Timiyah Love, Mia LaMarco, and Megan Mahaney with understudies Madeline Rehm & Annabella Bogart. Touring at three music venues: Milkie's (522 Elmwood near Utica) on March 22nd at 5 pm and March 23rd at 7 pm; Buffalo Distilling Co. (860 Seneca St.) March 27-28th at 7 pm and March 29th at 3 & 7 pm, and the 9th Ward (341 Delaware Ave.) April 4th and 5th at 8 pm. NOTE: preview at 26 Allen (26 Allen St. near Pearl) Thu 3/20 at 7pm. (716) 218-8530 bellissimaproductions.com/

LIZZIE PUBLICITY BLURB: In the heat of late summer 1892, Andrew Borden and his wife are found murdered in their house. The main suspect in the murders is Andrew’s youngest daughter from a previous marriage, Lizzie Borden. Using a searing rock score, and based on the historical record, LIZZIE explores the heady and heated days leading up to the murder and Lizzie’s controversial acquittal of all charges and the creation of a new American myth. With unapologetic queer undertones and a celebration of female strength, this show dives into Lizzie’s world, where passion and fury collide in an unforgettable explosion of music and emotion. Don’t miss this raw and empowering journey – secure your tickets now and feel the revolution!

Content Warning: Simulated sexual acts, adult language, graphic depictions & discussions of violence, parental sexual abuse, murder, & suicide.

PIPPIN, the 1972 musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, directed and choreographed by Joey Bucheker, musical direction by Joe Isgar, starring Jetaun Louie, Connor Hesch, Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci, John Kreuzer, Kelleigh Murray, Ollie Ryan, Carter Riccio, Lisa Ludwig, and many more. 3/21-4/6 Fri-Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00, extra matinees Sat 3/19 & 4/5 2:00, extra last day evening show Sun 4/6 7:30. Presented by O'Connell & Co. on their main stage 4110 Bailey Ave, Amherst 716-848-0800 info@oconnellandcompany.com

PIPPIN PUBLICITY BLURB: There's magic to do when a prince learns the true meaning of glory, love and war in Stephen Schwartz's (WICKED, GODSPELL, THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME) iconic and unforgettable musical masterpiece. PIPPIN is the story of one young man's journey to be extraordinary. Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. He seeks it in the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh and the intrigues of political power (after disposing of his father, King Charlemagne the Great). In the end, though, Pippin finds that happiness lies not in extraordinary endeavors, but rather in the unextraordinary moments that happen every day.

SANCTUARY CITY, a play by Martyna Majok, directed by Thembi Duncan, starring Javier Talor Fox, Zoe Goñez, and Talon Powell. 3/21-4/6 Thu-Fri 7:30, Sat 3:30, Sun 2:00. Produced by D'Youville's Kavinoky Theatre 320 Porter Ave, Buffalo, NY 14201 716-829-7668 kavinokytheatre.com

SANCTUARY CITY PUBLICITY BLURB: A friendship forged in childhood. A love tested by time. A future waiting to be claimed. G and B have been each other’s safe haven for years. In an unpredictable world, they navigate adolescence with late-night talks, shared dreams, and unconditional care. But when an opportunity arises that could change everything, their loyalty is tested as they come face-to-face with what they truly mean to each other—and what they’re willing to sacrifice for the people they love most in the world. From Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok, Sanctuary City is an unforgettable coming-of-age story that examines love in all its forms - friendship, romance, devotion, and the fierce fight to hold on to the people and places that feel like home.

OPENING:

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (8 shows), 4/8 -4/13 Tue-Fri 7:30, Sat Broadway series tour (8 shows), Mar 25-30, Tue - Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 & 8:00, Sun 1:00 & 6:30 presented by Shea's Performing Arts Center, 646 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 716-847-0850 sheas.org

BEAUTIFUL NOISE PUBLICITY BLURB: Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalog of classics like “America,” “Forever in Blue Jeans,” and “Sweet Caroline,” an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond’s story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America. Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America’s greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

CONTINUING: (in alphabetical order, plays starting with "The" are under the letter T.)

CHESS, the musical, with book by Richard Nelson, lyrics by Tim Rice, and Music by Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, directed by J. Michael Landis, with musical direction by Fran Landis and choreography by Tara Kaczorowski, starring Emily Yancey as Florence, Jacob Albarella as Freddie, Merrick Allen as Anatoly, Sydney Conrad as Svetlana, and many more. 3/28-4/13 Fri-Sat 7:30, Sun 2:30 produced by Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Avenue Lancaster, NY 14086 (716) 683-1776 lancasteropera.org

CHESS PUBLICITY BLURB: Based on an idea by the lyricist of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Evita, and boasting an immortal score from the two Bs of ABBA, CHESS is likely the most popular cult hit in musical theater history. In this groundbreaking rock musical, the game of chess becomes a metaphor for Cold War politics, international intrigue, and romantic decision-making. From Bangkok to Budapest, the players, lovers, politicians, and spies play out their moves to the pulse of a monumental rock score that includes “Anthem,” “One Night in Bangkok,” and “Pity the Child.” In addition to Emily Yancey as Florence, Jacob Albarella as Freddie, Merrick Allen as Anatoly, Jon May as Molokov, Sydney Conrad as Svetlana, Nathan Andrew Miller as the Arbiter, David Bondrow as Walter, and Daniel Reisdorf as Gregor, the cast features in multiple roles Joe Greenan, Nathanial Higgins, Rebecca Kroetsch, Lauren McGowan, Robert McKnight, Alexandra Montesano, Charlotte Reisdorf, Matt Rittler, Kristen Smigielski, Clara Tan, and Kira Whitehead.

DIAL M FOR MURDER, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, from the original play by Frederick Knott (perhaps best known for Hitchcock's 1954 film adaptation) directed by Robyn Lee, starring Kate LoConti Alcocer, Steve Copps, Todd Benzin, Adam Yellen, Kristen Tripp Kelley. 3/27 - 4/13 Thu-Fri 7:30, Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00, produced by Road Less Traveled Productions, on stage at Shea's 710 Theatre (710 Main Street at Tupper). 716-847-0850 sheas.org/performances/dial-m-for-murder/

DIAL M FOR MURDER PUBLICITY BLURB: A new version of the celebrated murder mystery that inspired Hitchcock’s masterpiece! Jeffrey Hatcher’s adaptation of the classic suspense thriller is a smart, tight, compelling update of Knott’s tale of jealousy, deception, and homicide. Tony is convinced that his wife Margot has been cheating on him. Now, it seems that the affair is over, but in his jealousy, Tony spins a web of suspicion and deception that will tighten around them and ensnare them both in danger, recrimination, and murder.

DORIAN, a play by Phoebe Eclair-Powell and Owen Horsley, based on Oscar Wilde’s "The Picture of Dorian Gray," directed by Mason Beggs, starring Kris Bartolomeo, Brian Brown, and Dave Spychalski. 3/28-4/13 Thu-Sat 7:30, Sat-Sun 2:00 produced by the Irish Classical Theatre Company 625 Main Street Buffalo NY 14203. 853-ICTC (4282) irishclassical.com

DORIAN PUBLICITY BLURB: One man’s descent from glorious debauchery to epic self-destruction. Dip into the seductive world of Dorian, a mesmerizing new adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s timeless tale. Join us for the North American Premiere of an unforgettable journey through the depths of hedonism, narcissism, and eternal beauty, where one man’s descent into darkness becomes a gripping exploration of morality and self-destruction.

This thrilling stage adaptation delves into Wilde’s own life story, intertwining it with the haunting narrative of Dorian Gray’s tragic downfall. Premiering to critical acclaim at Reading Rep Theatre, this production promises to captivate audiences with its daring blend of glamor, grotesque, and unabashed originality.

Experience the pulse-pounding excitement of “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” hailed by The Guardian as “eye-popping experimental” and celebrated by The Stage as a “radical adaptation,” reaffirming the piece’s significance as a touchstone of queer art. With sizzling homoerotic fervor and delicious camp allure, this is a theatrical event not to be missed. Expect to be dazzled, enthralled, and utterly captivated by the electrifying spectacle that awaits.

Content Note: This play deals with sexual content, substance use, violence and death, injustice, and persecution of LGBTQ+ individuals.

NOW AND THEN, a play by Sean Grennan, (author of MAKING GOD LAUGH) directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Sarah Emmerling, Lisa Hinca, Steve Jakiel, and Andrew Salamone. 2/20 - 4/13 Evenings Dinners at 6:00, Show at 7:30; Matinee Dinners at 1:00, Show at 2:30. Presented by Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre at Bobby J’s Italian American Grill, 204 Como Park Blvd. Cheektowaga, NY 14227

716-395-3207 mybobbyjs.com

PUBLICITY BLURB: Sometimes what happens after last call just might change your life. One night in 1981, just as Jamie is closing the bar where he works, a desperate last-minute customer offers him and his

girlfriend Abby two thousand dollars to sit and have a drink with him. Who wouldn’t take it? As the trio swaps stories and Jamie considers the decisions he faces about his musical career and

his future with his girlfriend Abby, the young couple begins to realize that this older man is unusually invested in their choices… and the reason he gives is completely unbelievable. But

when a displeased second stranger arrives, the unbelievable begins to look like it just might be true. NOW AND THEN is a heartfelt romantic comedy about the costs of choices we make, and the people who make them with us.

SELECT SHOWS OPENING LATER THIS APRIL:

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD, a play by Heidi Armbruster, directed by Chris Handley, starring Sara Kow-Falcone, Bill Lovern, David Lundy, Steven Maiseke, Sheila McCarthy, Johnny Rowe, and Julia Witt. 4/11 - 5/3 Opening Wed 4/16 7:30, but generally Thu - Sat 7:30 plus one matinee Sat 4/26 at 3:30 and Industry night, Monday . Pay What You Can Previews 4/11 - 4/13* and 4/15* at 7:30. (*Artist discussion follows)

ACKROYD PUBLICITY BLURB: For fans of "The Great Train Robbery" and "Murder on the Nile. The murder sends shockwaves through the tight-knit community of King’s Abbot, a drowsy village now awash with suspicion and secrecy. Not to fear — a certain mustachioed Belgian detective is on the case! With clockwork precision, just seven actors play all the characters in this highly theatrical adaptation of Agatha Christie’s 1926 masterpiece. Village politics, familial tensions, survival instincts, and moral conscience form the center of this investigation, a twisty tale that delves deep into the human psyche’s intricate dance with truth and deception. This brand-new adaptation of one of the greatest mystery writers of all time is a refreshing take on the classic whodunnit with a kaleidoscoping and captivating flair.

BURN THIS, a play by Lanford Wilson, directed by John Hurley, starring Leah Berst, Ricky Needham, Kevin Craig, and Nick Stevens.

4/17 - 5/18, Thu - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00, presented by Road Less Traveled Productions, 456 Main Street (between Court and Mohawk) Buffalo (716) 629-3069 roadlesstraveledproductions.org/burn-this

BURN THIS PUBLICITY BLURB: The place is a Manhattan loft shared by Anna, a lithe young dancer-choreographer, and her two gay roommates—her collaborator, Robbie, who has just been killed in a freak boating accident, and Larry, a world-weary, caustically funny young advertising executive. As the play begins Anna is recovering from attending Robbie’s funeral, comforted by her wealthy, well-meaning boyfriend, Burton, a sci-fi screenwriter whose persistent proposals of marriage Anna finds herself unable to accept. Then, with sudden, unexpected explosiveness, Robbie’s older brother, Pale, bursts on the scene. He has come to collect his brother’s belongings—but stays on to transform the action of the play and the lives of those in it. Menacing, profane, dangerous, and yet oddly sensitive, Pale is both terrifying and fascinating and, in the end, the one who brings to Anna the unsettling but compelling love that, despite her fears and doubts, she cannot turn away.

THE HUNG MAN, a play by Ian Bonner & Marty Shea, directed by Drew McCabe, starring Rick Lattimer, Vinny Murphy, Jenny Marie McCabe, Alex Reiser, and Caitlin Coleman. 4/11 - 5/3 Fri 7:30, Sat 5:00 at the Compass Performing Arts Center, 545 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, New York 14222 (716) 440-5521 buffalounitedartists.org/

THE HUNG MAN PUBLICITY BLURB: Prepare yourself for a cheeky romp through a full-length ribald parody that tips its hat to the cinematic gems of Alfred Hitchcock and their deliciously homoerotic vibes. Picture the tension of “Rope” and the twisty turns of “Strangers on a Train.” “The Hung Man” is a satirical feast on the queer undertones during Hollywood’s Golden Age of Cinema. Strap in. It is going to be a wild evening.

WAITRESS, music & lyrics by Sara Bareilles, book by Jessie Nelson, directed by Susan Drozd, starring Maria Pedro as Jenna (she was Carole King in BEAUTIFUL and Adelaide in GUYS & DOLLS. 4/16-5/18, 2025 Wed - Thu at 7:00, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, and

Sun at 2:00. NOTE: No performance on Easter Sunday, April 20th. Presented by MusicalFare Theatre, c/o Daemen College, 4380 Main Street, Amherst (pro-tip: enter off Getzville Road) (716) 839-8540 musicalfare.com

WAITRESS PUBLICITY BLURB: Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, is stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest offers her a chance at escape, Jenna must weigh her commitments against a rare shot at freedom and recognition. It’s a recipe for happiness!

SELECT SHOWS OPENING IN MAY (temporarily presented in order of opening date)

LEGALLY BLOND, 5/1 - 5/18 Presented by MusicalFare at Shea's 710 Theatre

THE HATMAKERS WIFE, 5/1 - 5/25 Presented by Jewish Repertory Theatre

EVERYBODY, 5/1 - 5/18 Presented by Ujima Theatre Co.

SWEET CHARITY, 5/2 - 5/18 presented by D'Youville's Kavinoky Theatre

INTO THE WOODS, 5/2 - 5/18 presented by O'Connell & Company Productions

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, music & lyrics by Stephen Trask, book by John Cameron Mitchell, directed by Michael Gilbert-Wachowiak, starring Vanna Deux as Hedwig and Kristopher Bartolomeo as Yitzhak. 5/2 - 18, 2025 Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00. Presented by 2nd Gen Theatre at Shea's Smith Theatre. Info (716) 508-SGT0 (7480) 2ndgentheatre.com

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH PUBLICITY BLURB: This groundbreaking Obie-winning Off-Broadway smash tells the story of “internationally ignored” rock goddess, Hedwig Schmidt, a fourth-wall smashing East German punk rock singer who also happens to be the victim of a botched sex-change operation, which has left her with just “an angry inch.” This outrageous and unexpectedly hilarious story is dazzlingly performed by Hedwig (née Hansel) in the form of a rock gig/stand-up comedy routine backed by the hard-rocking band “The Angry Inch.” NOTE: Intended for audiences age 14 and up, HEDWIG features strong language and adult themes.

INTO THE WOODS, musical by Stephen Sondheim, book by James LaPine, directed and choreographed by Terri Filips Vaughan 5/2 - 5/18 Fri - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00, 2 extra Saturday Matinees at 2:00 on 5/10 and 5/17, Final Performance Sunday at 7:30. Presented by O'Connell & Co.

INTO THE WOODS PUBLICITY BLURB: Little Red has strayed far from the path, Jack’s found a second beanstalk, Prince Charming’s eyes are wandering, and there’s a Witch living next door. Stephen Sondheim’s most popular musical turns the world of fairy tales topsy-turvy, reminding us that granted wishes often bring complications. Filled with exquisite music and brilliant lyrics, this innovative new production will enchant as it ventures beyond “happily ever after.”

DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! a musical 5/3 - 5/11 Presented by Theatre of Youth

THE EARLY GIRL, by Caroline Kava. 5/9 - 5/25 Fri 7:30, Sat 5:00, Sun 2:00. Presented by the Brazen Faced Varlets

THE EARLY GIRL PUBLICITY BLURB: This earthy comedy is set in a small town brothel. Lily has just arrived, determined to earn enough to pay her debts, having left her baby with a friend. She enters the monthly competition to be Number One Girl and becomes the month's leading contender until a crisis with her daughter forces her to break a rule - no outside phone calls. Her courage in standing up to the madam gives another girl the courage to leave the brothel too. The play ends as it began, with the entrance of a new girl.

CROCODILE FEVER, 5/10 - 6/15, Presented by Irish Classical Theatre Company

THE COMEDY OF QUEERERS, by Shawn Northrip, 3 shows, May 30, May 31, June 7 Presented by Brazen Faced Varlets

THE COMEDY OF QUEERERS PUBLICITY BLURB: That's right! We are celebrating 18 years of Brazen-Faced Varlets by bringing back our production of THE COMEDY OF QUEERERS, an adaptation of Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors by Shawn Northrip! We earned an Artie Nomination for both Direction of a Play (Lara Haberberger) and Ensemble of a Play, back in 2012... Come see what we can do in the 2024 - 2025 Season!

CRAZY FOR YOU, 6/6 - 6/22, Presented by Lancaster Opera House.

SHEA'S BUFFALO 2024 - 2025 Broadway season

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (8 shows), Apr 8 - 13, 2025

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (8 shows), Jun 24 - 29, 2025

Five Star Bank 2025-26 Broadway Season at Shea's Buffalo Theatre, will include:

THE OUTSIDERS, September 17-23, 2025

THE NOTEBOOK, October 7-13, 2025

WICKED, November 12-30, 2025

‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL, Opening December 17, 2025

KIMBERLY AKIMBO, March 17-22, 2026

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, April 14-19, 2026

SUFFS, June 2-7-2026

And this summer, the return of Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, August 20-24, 2025, as a special subscriber add-on, part of the Gallagher Encore Specials.

The Five Star Bank 2025-26 Broadway Season is presented by Shea’s Performing Arts Center and Albert Nocciolino, and is sponsored locally by Five Star Bank, The Buffalo News, and WKBW-TV.

