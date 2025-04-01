Unlocking Housing Access: Zoning and Affordability in Erie County

Today, we discuss affordable housing in Erie County. We welcome back Dr. Jason Knight, an Associate Professor in Buffalo State’s College of Government, Planning, and Philosophy. He recently published a report called "Developing Opportunity: Aligning Zoning with Affordable Housing Needs". The report examines how zoning laws in Erie County affect affordable housing opportunities and makes recommendations on how to make housing more accessible. He sits down with Jay Moran to discuss the report and how to create better regional collaboration.

Link to the report: Developing Opportunity: Aligning Zoning with Affordable Housing Needs