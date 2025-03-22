Tariffs and Trade Wars in Sports & Leisure with John Percy and Jim Byers

This week, John and Tim sit down with John Percy, President & CEO of Destination Niagara USA, and Jim Byers, author and former travel editor at the Toronto Star, to explore how tariffs and trade wars shape the sports and leisure economy. They discuss the far-reaching consequences of global trade tensions, from international tourism and major sporting events to the financial impact on local communities. Tune in for an insightful conversation on how economic policies influence the way we travel, attend games, and experience the world of sports.