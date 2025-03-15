Preserving Sports History with Greg Tranter

This week, John and Tim sit down with Greg Tranter, author, historian, and one of the most dedicated curators of sports memorabilia. Greg shares insights into his incredible Buffalo Bills collection, one of the largest in existence, and his passion for preserving the game's rich history. With five books to his name and his role as assistant executive director of the Pro Football Researchers Association, Greg discusses the importance of documenting sports history and the fascinating stories behind some of his most treasured pieces. Tune in for a deep dive into the world of sports collecting, research, and the legacy of football history!