ED. SIMONE has enjoyed a career in professional theater and broadcast media for nearly fifty years. His credits include work as an actor and director in regional theaters, Off-Broadway and tours. He has performed as a solo speaker with the Buffalo Philharmonic and the Hartford Symphony. Ed. was an Arts Envoy for the U.S. Department of State and taught acting and voice classes in Kuwait.

Since 1995, Ed. has been an on-air host, writer and producer of classical and public service radio programing, including, for 13 years, Music from Chautauqua. In addition to his radio work, Ed. has voiced and appeared in hundreds of national and regional radio and television commercials, audio books, network and documentary programs and industrial videos.

After 22 years as the founding director of the B.A. Theater program, Ed. retired from St. Bonaventure University in 2024.

Ed. holds a Ph.D. from the School of Theatre and Dance in the J.T. and Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts at Texas Tech University. He lives with his wife, Leigh, and their German Shepherd dog, Chama.

