Genevieve Randall earned her Bachelor of Music in flute performance at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. In addition to her music degree, she completed an Associates in business administration with an accounting focus. She has used her bookkeeping skills in the past with the Nebraska Flute Club, Meadowlark Music Festival, and her own flute studio. In addition to 18 years as an announcer and programmer for NET Radio in Nebraska, host of eclectic music show The Verge and arts show Friday LIVE; she has performed with the Lincoln Early Music Consort and Coro di Flauti flute choir. In her spare time she enjoys volunteering occasionally as a Non-Skating Official for roller derby leagues, gardening, knitting, camping and reading—and dark chocolate.