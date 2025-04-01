Genevieve RandallBTPM Classical Evening Host
Genevieve Randall earned her Bachelor of Music in flute performance at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. In addition to her music degree, she completed an Associates in business administration with an accounting focus. She has used her bookkeeping skills in the past with the Nebraska Flute Club, Meadowlark Music Festival, and her own flute studio. In addition to 18 years as an announcer and programmer for NET Radio in Nebraska, host of eclectic music show The Verge and arts show Friday LIVE; she has performed with the Lincoln Early Music Consort and Coro di Flauti flute choir. In her spare time she enjoys volunteering occasionally as a Non-Skating Official for roller derby leagues, gardening, knitting, camping and reading—and dark chocolate.
The average last frost date in Western New York is April 30 to May 15, some sources say May 11-20 for Southern Ontario. On the calendar, March 20 is the official start of spring.
“Why are there so many songs about rainbows and what’s on the other side?” That’s the opening line of a song from The Muppet Movie sung by Kermit the Frog as he sits in his swamp on a log with his banjo.
Some folks are more aware than others of viral TikTok dances. I was made aware of one that came out towards the end of 2023 because of my minor in German back in college.
Here’s a suggested list of ten pieces for great fall listening when it’s time for you to go “into the arms of Orpheus (instead of Morpheus)."