Despite its location on the edge of Niagara Falls State Park, the historic Niagara Club building has sat largely vacant or underutilized for decades. Now, owner Babu Patel has a $2 million vision of reopening the Niagara Club.
For the second time this year, Niagara Falls leaders hosted a tour of 39 mostly Main Street properties they hope will lead to a new wave of development.
The proposed bed tax has become a major talking point not only within the hospitality and tourism industry but also within this year’s mayoral race.
President Trump and his senior efficiency advisor Elon Musk were at the center of the gathering’s angst and frustration. A long line of pre-march speakers voiced their concerns that centered on tariffs, job cuts and threats on public services such as health care, education and social security.
Call it an economic development double play, but in a rare move, Pharma industry behemoth IMA North America is planning to add another 36,500-square-feet to the still-under-construction 80,000-square-foot building with a price tag of $12.5 million.
Tariffs and talk of annexing Canada as the 51st state drew people from both sides of the Buffalo-Fort Erie border in what organizers called a show of solidarity between neighboring communities.
Local used car dealers are seeing a surge of sales, with many hearing economic concerns like interest rates and fears of tariffs raising new car prices.
Customer growth and increased demand for its medical industry products are fueling an expansion plan by an Amherst company. Novum Medical Products of NY LLC is proposing to add a 6,000-square-foot warehouse addition to its Creekside Drive headquarters.
In a scenario where no one is happy and both sides agree that relations are strained, the Town of Tonawanda Police Club says the Taylor Law violation letters being sent out this week will only aggravate the rank-and-file members of the town’s police force.
A $12 million public investment could lead to a dramatic facelift for Buffalo’s University District. That’s the hope from city and business leaders as they announced a welcoming “University District” gateway double-sided arch, located on Bailey Avenue near Winspear Avenue.