© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jemal rejects bid offers for Mahoney Building; will keep the downtown property.

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Jim Fink
Published June 26, 2025 at 5:37 PM EDT
Developer Douglas Jemal has rejected the online bids for the Mahoney Building in downtown Buffalo.
Jim Fink
/
BTPM NPR
Developer Douglas Jemal has rejected the online bids for the Mahoney Building in downtown Buffalo.

Developer Douglas Jemal rejected the online bids made for the Walter J. Mahoney Building and instead will keep the historic downtown Buffalo property.

In an exclusive interview, Jemal said the online bids were low, and he decided to redevelop the five-story, Court Street building when economic conditions improve. Just four bids were received, and none crossed the $2 million mark.

“I think it's a fabulous asset in a great location,” Jemal said. “It's just, unfortunately, a sign of the times today when it comes to getting things done. But you know, hopefully this will change soon, and we'll get up and going again.”

Jemal bought the building in October 2021, paying $4.1 million, with plans for a boutique hotel. But chalked up economic factors for the delay. Jemal says those plans are still on the table.

“I'm open to any suggestions at all, maybe putting it back for lawyers. Maybe that's a better idea at the present time,” Jemal said. “So, it's fluid. I'm a businessman. I'm open to any suggestions.”

Jemal, however, said he remains very bullish on the Buffalo market.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Jim Fink
A Buffalo native, Jim Fink has been reporting on business and economic development news in the Buffalo Niagara region since 1987, when he returned to the area after reporting on news in Vermont for the Time-Argus Newspaper and United Press International.
See stories by Jim Fink
Related Content