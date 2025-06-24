Early voting turnout for Buffalo mayoral primary more than doubles 2021

After eight months of campaigning, the field of those running in November for Buffalo’s mayoral race — and other key suburban races — should be known by later tonight.

After nine days of early voting, today is primary day across Erie County and elsewhere in the state.

In Erie County 11,421 people out of 631,848 registered voters took part in early voting. That’s just 2% of the registered voters.

And, in the closely watched Buffalo Democratic Party mayoral primary, 7,500 people took advantage of early voting, according to the Erie County Board of Elections. That’s just 8% of registered Democratic Party voters, but a huge uptick from the 2,684 that early voted in the last mayoral primary.

Erie County Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner Jeremy Zellner chalks that up to the competitiveness in the wide field.

"I think part of that has to do with early voting was very new back then. And, you know, folks have gone through a couple of presidential elections with early voting, so they see the ease of it," said Zellner, who also serves as chairman of the county Democratic committee. "And I think the race is a little more competitive with five candidates in it, this time without a real incumbent. So you're seeing a little more energy in the city as well."

The numbers didn’t surprise Ralph Mohr, Republican Erie County Board of Elections commissioner.

"It looks like each of the candidates brought out their base," he said. "Each day the acting mayor's South [District] was the heaviest of the city turnout."

In other words, 180% more city Democrats opted to vote early this year, than when India Walton scored her primary upset over Byron Brown in 2021

And, remember between Acting Mayor Scanlon and State Senator Ryan, nearly $2 million has been spent on pre-primary day advertising.

Ryan, who this winter garnered the Democratic Party endorsement, said city voters are energized by the five-candidate primary and all the coverage it has received.

"People understand that this is a new chapter. You know, they're not looking to just stick with the hand picked person," said Ryan. "They know that they have a choice here, and they're going to exercise their right to that choice by voting

Candidates who opt not to run in November and drop other party lines and endorsements have until June 27 to notify the county board of elections.