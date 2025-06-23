© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Buffalo congressman joins lawmakers in requesting briefing about Iran airstrike

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Jim Fink
Published June 23, 2025 at 5:04 PM EDT
A B-2 bomber arrives at Whiteman Air Force Base Mo., Sunday, June 22, 2025.
David Smith
/
AP
A B-2 bomber arrives at Whiteman Air Force Base Mo., Sunday, June 22, 2025.

Even before Iran retaliated against the United States for the June 21 aerial attack on its nuclear facilities, Rep. Tim Kennedy said he is concerned the U.S. is heading for a war in the Middle East.

Kennedy said he would have preferred more negotiations and diplomacy from President Trump than the bombing mission. Kennedy’s comments were made shortly before news broke of Iran attacking a U.S. military base in Qatar.

"The bottom line is we have to work toward a lasting peace in the Middle East, and there has to be a diplomatic solution here," said Kennedy. "America does not want another war. Americans do not want to get caught up in a quagmire of a military conflict in the Middle East."

Kennedy, like many congressional Democrats, is pushing for a classified briefing from top level officials, or even, Trump himself about the attack.

"I'm concerned about the president making a unilateral decision without congressional approval," he said. "I've called for a classified briefing, we expect to get that briefing this week in Congress."

Qatari military officials told the Associated Press that 19 ballistic missiles were fired into their airspace from Iran. All were intercepted except for one, which hit Al Udeid Air Base, according to Qatari Maj. Gen. Shayeq Al Hajri. The base serves as headquarters for U.S. Central Command, housing thousands of American troops.

President Trump said the U.S. was notified in advance of the missile attack.

No American casualties were reported in today’s retaliation from Iran.

Tags
Local Local StoriesWBFO News
Jim Fink
A Buffalo native, Jim Fink has been reporting on business and economic development news in the Buffalo Niagara region since 1987, when he returned to the area after reporting on news in Vermont for the Time-Argus Newspaper and United Press International.
See stories by Jim Fink
Related Content
  • 4 things to know about the U.S. airstrikes on Iran
    Joe Hernandez
    The Trump administration said its strikes were intended to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon. Now, Iran weighs a response against what it called an "outrageous" military operation.