Buffalo congressman joins lawmakers in requesting briefing about Iran airstrike

Even before Iran retaliated against the United States for the June 21 aerial attack on its nuclear facilities, Rep. Tim Kennedy said he is concerned the U.S. is heading for a war in the Middle East.

Kennedy said he would have preferred more negotiations and diplomacy from President Trump than the bombing mission. Kennedy’s comments were made shortly before news broke of Iran attacking a U.S. military base in Qatar.

"The bottom line is we have to work toward a lasting peace in the Middle East, and there has to be a diplomatic solution here," said Kennedy. "America does not want another war. Americans do not want to get caught up in a quagmire of a military conflict in the Middle East."

Kennedy, like many congressional Democrats, is pushing for a classified briefing from top level officials, or even, Trump himself about the attack.

"I'm concerned about the president making a unilateral decision without congressional approval," he said. "I've called for a classified briefing, we expect to get that briefing this week in Congress."

Qatari military officials told the Associated Press that 19 ballistic missiles were fired into their airspace from Iran. All were intercepted except for one, which hit Al Udeid Air Base, according to Qatari Maj. Gen. Shayeq Al Hajri. The base serves as headquarters for U.S. Central Command, housing thousands of American troops.

President Trump said the U.S. was notified in advance of the missile attack.

No American casualties were reported in today’s retaliation from Iran.