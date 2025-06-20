© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Scanlon announces plan to sell vacant East Side lots for homebuilding, additions

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Jim Fink
Published June 20, 2025 at 7:45 PM EDT
Acting Buffalo Mayor Chris Scanlon announced his latest plan to tackle the high amount of city-owned vacant lots in Buffalo's East Side neighborhoods. This one would offer a select amount of lots up for bid at $1,000, with framework to ensure they are utilized for single-family homes or greenspace.
A plan to turn vacant city lots into affordable housing options is being praised by community leaders as a project that could help stabilize Buffalo neighborhoods. Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon said he is targeting 51 vacant lots in Buffalo’s Hamlin Park and Masten Park neighborhoods as part of the initial redevelopment game plan.

The lots, pending council approval, will be sold for $1,000 as long as the buyer will build an affordable single-family home, extend a backyard or plant a garden — among other options.

Hamlin Park Taxpayers Association, and its president Esterphine Greene, back the plan.

"We hope to soon have houses up and down Jefferson Avenue, and that's a start," said Greene. "We need houses. We need owner occupied houses. We need infrastructure work. We need trees and flowers, and I'm just grateful to all of our partners in this."

The plan is the latest offered by Scanlon as he attempts to tackle more than 7,000 vacant lots around Buffalo. Earlier this spring, plans were announced to build 47 homes on vacant city lots.

"Far too often we see the acquisition of land as a barrier to home building, home ownership, whatever it might be, so we are reducing those barriers, promoting ownership and returning vacant lot to productive use," said Scanlon.

Bids for the 51 lots are due by August 29 and city leaders want to see work underway on them by next spring.
