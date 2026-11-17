In Niagara Falls, Ont., Lori Lococo took office this week as the city's first female mayor. Lococo, who served as a two-term city councillor, expressed her gratitude to supporters for helping her unseat longtime incumbent Jim Diodati.

“I am humbled by the opportunity and deeply grateful for the confidence that you have shown me," she said. "I'm humbled that an army of supporters and volunteers showed up, all age groups, first-time voters and seniors.”

Lococo, who abruptly ended her city council re-election campaign in August before joining the mayoral race, said she heard a call for change in the city.

“A belief in a new path forward for the city that is common sense, fiscal responsibility and a focus on residents first,” said Lococo. “Our community has spoken loudly that it is ready for a different approach to leadership: collaborative, inclusive and empowering, and most importantly, one that places residents at the center of every decision.”

Voters elected Lococo with 14,058 votes, defeating Diodati, who served as mayor for 16 years.

The former city councillor said she spent years listening to the concerns of residents.

“I've heard from seniors who love this city but are worried about the rising costs of staying in their homes," Lococo said. "I've heard from young families who are working hard, making difficult choices and wondering if they'll be able to afford to build their futures here.”

During her inaugural speech, Lococo highlighted two commitments she promised to work on during her term: affordability and inclusive leadership.

“Affordability is about whether our seniors can remain in their homes and how young families can put down roots,” said Lococo. “We can control how carefully we manage the resources entrusted to us, examining our spending and ensuring that our taxpayers are receiving real value for their investment.”

Lococo also discussed her plans for leadership in the region.

“I have always believed that every perspective deserves to be considered, and that asking questions, listening carefully and having respectful conversations lead to better decisions,” said Lococo. “Our community is strong when we welcome everyone's voice and when it's heard. Let's recognize that leadership is not about one person. It's about what we can achieve together.”

Setting the tone for her administration, Lococo said she is hopeful about what can be accomplished.

“I am optimistic about what lies ahead and I promise to approach this responsibly with humility, dedication, inclusivity and an open mind," she said. "Together, we can create a Niagara Falls that is more affordable, inclusive, and welcoming.”