Sentencing hearing for 'poison seller' Kenneth Law begins with victim impact statements

The sentencing hearing for Kenneth Law began this week in a courtroom in Newmarket, Ont., north of Toronto.

Law pleaded guilty earlier this year to counselling or aiding at least 14 suicides in Ontario.

Law, 61, admitted to operating websites that sold suicide products to vulnerable people — most of whom later died.

Many of the victims were young with the youngest 14 years old.

Although Law pleaded guilty in May to counselling or aiding 14 suicides in Ontario, he’s been linked to dozens more in Britain and is suspected of being tied to about 150 worldwide. There could even be more, and the exact number might never be known.

In the courtroom Wednesday, victim impact statements were read aloud, some by loved ones, others by the prosecution. Most of them faced Law while their statements were read.

Law sat in the prisoner’s box, staring blankly ahead and showed no emotion.

"I hope he did hear that he affected lots of people, and affected lots of lives," said Adrienne Dalli, the sister of one of Law's victims, 36-year-old Maurizio Vadalla. "It’s not OK to prey on the vulnerable. You know, you’re looking for the most vulnerable people in society and you’re trying to play on that in order to make a profit. As far as I’m concerned, there was no other mitigating circumstance or reason he did but for profit."

The hearing will resume Thursday. Prosecutors say 74 impact statements are to be read during the course of the sentencing hearing, which could last for several days.