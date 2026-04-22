Kenneth Law, charged with aiding suicide, avoids murder trial

Alleged poison seller Kenneth Law will avoid a murder trial by pleading guilty in an Ontario court.

He is accused of aiding people to commit suicide by selling poisonous substances online, and families of his victims — in Canada and abroad — are reacting with disappointment that Law will not face a murder trial.

Law still will likely end up with a lengthy prison sentence. He is expected to plead guilty to aiding and abetting suicide in 14 cases in Ontario. But the total number of deaths linked to his products has reached 150 — more than 110 of them in Britain.

Police said Law operated online store fronts selling legal, but potentially lethal, chemicals and other suicide products.

His trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday, but during a hearing in Newmarket, Ont., on Monday, the judge said the court dates for the trial had been vacated.

During the weekend his lawyer also said the former cook and engineer would be taking a plea deal.

Many family members of victims have reacted to the case. Lee Cooper of Britain lost his brother, who died after consuming substances Law provided.

"The impact is massive," Cooper said. "It’s global. It’s institutionalized, commercialized suicide on a global scale. I don’t think it can get more horrific than that really."

Cooper said he wants Law extradited to Britain for trial after he serves his sentence in Canada.

A changing legal landscape has affected Law’s case. The Supreme Court of Canada ruled that in order for there to be a murder, the accused must first overcome the will of the victim.

"That does afford him the defense to first degree murder," said Vancouver-based criminal defense lawyer Lisa Jean Helps, "which is 'I never intended to kill these people. These people killed themselves. I just sent the means in which to do it.'"

Law’s case will return to court in mid-May for another hearing. Sentencing will be held at a later date. Canada’s criminal code calls for a maximum sentence of 14 years for anyone convicted of counseling or aiding suicide. But with so many cases, the judge might choose to stack each sentence for a much longer prison term.