Ford under fire after scientists cut from Ontario Science Centre

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is once again facing backlash following the province’s latest move regarding the management of one of its greatest attractions — the Ontario Science Centre.

Thirty-one staff members — 27 permanent and four contract staff — were abruptly fired last week, according to an email statement released by the Ontario Public School Union Employees’ (OPSU) Local 549, which described the cuts as part of a restructuring of the center.

But many, including Toronto City Councilor Josh Matlow, are curious about what it is being restructured into.

“The science center has historically served as both an attraction to visit, but also a place for learning, a place for career development, a place to foster children's curiosity and the love of exploration," Matlow said. "Now it's being turned into some roadside attraction at a small building that will be just something to check out while you're going to his new spot, Ontario Place.”

According to Save Ontario's Science Centre co-chair Jason Ash, the tourism aspect seems to be the primary concern of the Ford administration.

“The center was probably one of a handful of science centers in North America that really was focused on education of the local community, the local population, and then adding a layer of being an attractive tourist destination as a secondary purpose,” Ash said.

In addition to concerns that it could become another “Disney World” or “Vegas by the Lakefront,” the elimination of jobs seems counterproductive to Ford’s stated commitment to creating more jobs across the province, according to Matlow.

“He's out there talking about protecting Canadian jobs, he fires the whole science unit at all places at the science center, taking away valued educational programming and content development,” Matlow said.

Matlow called Ford’s actions hypocritical.

“Ford is making speeches on American TV about how it's important to protect Canadian jobs, and meanwhile he's leaving a lot of people wondering how they're going to make the rent or put groceries on the kitchen table right here in Ontario,” Matlow said. “It's bad government, and it's just fundamentally wrong.”

Ash said the latest cuts are part of larger operational changes he foresees.

“All signs point to the government eventually completely outsourcing the day-to-day operations to a third-party contract," Ash said. "So, this looks like it's just another step in that unfortunate progression.”

Ash said scientists might be able to fight back against the decision, but it is ultimately up to the provincial government to reinstate any roles.

“The science center employees that have been let go belong to one of the strongest, if not the strongest, public service union in Ontario,” Ash said. “They may have ways to adjudicate this, but there's also, as there is in any government situation, there's a lot of decisions that governments can take.”

Matlow said he holds little hope that anything will be rectified under the current administration.

“Until we get another government, I don't see those jobs coming back — I don't think [Ford] cares,” he said.

