'Absolutely irrational': Toronto official responds to Trump's 'Lake America' order

With the U.S.-Canada trade war still underway, a relationship that has existed since the mid-1800s is more strained than it has been in recent history.

President Donald Trump’s announcement of an executive order to rename Lake Ontario “Lake America” has added another point of tension between the two countries.

After posting on Truth Social earlier this week that he intended to rename the lake following a trade-deal fallout with Canada, Trump signed the order Thursday.

Josh Matlow

The order applies to U.S. geographic naming services. According to Toronto City Councillor Josh Matlow, however, the change will have no effect on the Canadian side of the border.

“Lake Ontario is still Lake Ontario. Canada is still a sovereign nation,” Matlow told BTPM News, calling the move “absolutely irrational” and “unreasonable.”

The move follows a week of escalating tensions, including insults directed at Canadian leaders and Trump’s declaration of a 50% tariff increase on Canadian cars, trucks, automobile parts and steel. Canadian leaders have described the measures as an attack on the country’s economy.

Matlow said the Trump administration’s actions show a lack of concern for the American public.

“If he actually cares about American jobs, the cost of living, and making life better for the people he represents, he should arrive at a fair deal with Canada, the United States' closest friend and partner,” he said.

With Trump and Prime Minister Mark Carney unable to reach an agreement on tariffs, levies on U.S. and Canadian goods and services have remained on the table for both administrations.

Carney responded with tariff increases on $27.6 billion worth of U.S. goods, including steel, aluminum, dairy products, alcohol, motor vehicles and a wide range of other products. The increases range from 25% to 50%, with some Canadians calling for dollar-for-dollar retaliation.

With residents on both sides of the border experiencing changes as a result of the policies, Matlow said the Southern Ontario-Western New York region will be tested because of its proximity, longstanding cross-border relationship and the political moves coming from the Trump administration.

“The Trump administration has made a big mess out of what has been the most cooperative partnership that two countries could ever have had,” Matlow said. “And for those of us who live in Southern Ontario and Western New York, the trade war takes on a whole other impact because, you know, we're not just neighbors, we’re family.”

Matlow said the depth of the relationship between the two countries means the border region will be a key indicator of how the trade war affects Canadians and Americans. He said the focus should remain on citizens.

“I believe that our focus should be on the people who are going to be hurt due to this trade war, workers who are going to lose their jobs, consumers who are going to find that their cost of living is going to go up, and entire industries,” Matlow said.

Toronto, the center of the Canadian economy, is already feeling the effects of the unresolved trade issues, with businesses and tourism taking a hit. Matlow said the impact will extend across the province.

“When residents in Ingersoll or Oshawa or St. Patrick's are impacted by losses in the automotive industry or Hamilton in the steel industry, we all are impacted,” Matlow said. “So, all of us are going to be impacted.”

However, Matlow said the relationship between Canada and the U.S. existed before Trump and will outlive his presidency. He urged citizens to remain optimistic.

“The friendship that the residents of Toronto and Buffalo have will not be broken because of Donald Trump's behavior,” Matlow said. “And while this is a very difficult time and a very stressful time for so many people, I believe that our friendship will survive this.”

