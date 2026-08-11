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Niagara-on-the-Lake celebrates farmers with annual Peach Festival

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Roxanne Ali-Robinson
Published August 11, 2026 at 9:41 AM EDT
Boxes of peaches on a table
Roxanne Ali-Robinson
/
BTPM News
Fresh peaches were sold out at Niagara-on-the-Lake's annual Peach Festival. This created a demand within the town and a sale spike at local farm to market stands

One of Canada’s most historic towns celebrated its annual Peach Festival, at the peak of peach season and just one week after many residents experienced disastrous flooding.

Niagara-on-the-Lake recently celebrated the last of three annual festivals honoring the town’s agricultural history and tender fruit. For more than 30 years, the municipality has shut down Queen Street, the main street running through the lakefront town, to honor and bring attention to the region’s peaches.

The festival, organized by the Chamber of Commerce, is held to bring awareness to local produce by attracting tourists and increasing business for the small town.

Lord Mayor Gary Zalepa says tender fruit is a big part of the town’s tourism growth.

“It’s just a great day to really recognize the importance of farming in our community and also attract some visitors to town.”

A vineyard
Roxanne Ali-Robinson
/
BTPM News
Ontario's historic town is home to several farms producing tender fruits like strawberries, grapes, peaches, cherries, plums and nectarines.

Visitors traveled from near and far, including from as far south as Florida. One couple on vacation came across the event by surprise.

“We are on vacation, and we just kind of stumbled in. We’re visiting, wanted to visit Niagara-on-the-Lake. So, it was the perfect weekend for it. It’s amazing,” the couple said. “We’re having a lot of fun.”

For local homeowner Lisa Molnar, the festival, which takes place during the peak of peach season, is an opportunity to celebrate the town’s agricultural roots.

“I think it’s so important to have festivals that highlight the agricultural aspect of a town,” Molnar said. “It lets visitors who might not know the area get a little bit more information and context about the area, and I think as somebody who lives here, too, it’s just so nice to celebrate the different fruits that we have access to.”

Niagara-on-the-Lake is home to a large farming community and several farms that produce grapes, strawberries, cherries, peaches, corn and other crops.

Zalepa also spoke about the seasonal produce available at the festival.

“Any one of our local fruit stands will have tons of great Niagara produce right now,” Zalepa said. “The yellow plums, nectarines are out. They’re fabulous right now, and this is the time, they’re all running full.”

For Connie Pillitteri, a lifelong resident and daughter of local farmers, the festival is about more than selling fruit.

“I’ve grown up in the community my whole life, and my parents were farmers, so just the recognition of the hard work of all the farmers — that’s my favorite part. Just celebrating our peaches, and our harvest,” Pillitteri said.

Pillitterri worked at the festival’s Terry Fox Run booth, selling T-shirts.

Her favorite part of the celebration?

“We get to bring the peaches into the community.”

And the peaches were in no short supply — until all produce was sold out.

Stands offering peach pies, cookies, jams, ice cream and fresh-from-the-market items lined the street as patrons made their way through the festival, trying unique peach-infused treats.

people on the sidewalk outside of a restaurant
Roxanne Ali-Robinson
/
BTPM News
Locals and visitors crowded Queen Street, as the main street was shut down for festivities.

Molnar, who has attended the festival for the past decade, said this year’s festival offered a variety of options.

“There are a lot of vendors and some cute stalls,” Molnar said. “We ate a very delicious peach milkshake, which was the highlight for me.”

For another town resident, who chose to remain anonymous, a peach matcha was the perfect infused treat.

But their favorite part of the festival was the people, coming together despite a rocky week.

“Just seeing the town full of people, everyone enjoying it. I think that was the highlight!”
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Ontario News Local StoriesWBFO NewsCanadian Beat
Roxanne Ali-Robinson
Roxanne Ali-Robinson is a multimedia journalist who joined BTPM in January 2026, having spent most of her media career covering New York and Toronto matters. She first began as a sports reporter for NYCSN in high school and went on to obtain degrees in Mass Communication from HBCU Medgar Evers CUNY and Television & Radio from Brooklyn College. She produced radio shows for WBAL 1090AM, web broadcasts and provided a wide range of media services throughout New York City.

Roxanne can be heard hosting Weekend Edition on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
See stories by Roxanne Ali-Robinson