Gordie Howe Bridge set to open to traffic at noon Monday

The Gordie Howe Bridge linking Detroit and Windsor is set to officially open to traffic at noon Monday, but there will be no joint ceremony to mark the occasion.

The Canadians held their own ceremony on Friday.

The multi-billion-dollar bridge is aimed at easing congestion at one of the busiest border crossings between Canada and the United States.

It’s been delayed as President Donald Trump renegotiated the revenue-sharing arrangement, and he’s said to be upset that Canada held its own ceremony Friday. Canadian officials said given the current trade tensions and new tariffs from the White House, a joint celebration was inappropriate.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was at Friday’s ceremony and set aside his usual anger and frustration over U.S. tariffs against Canada.

"This bridge is an incredible symbol of the potential and opportunity that await workers and families on both sides of the Detroit River," he said. "When we work together across borders, just look at the relationship we enjoy."

Also on hand for the ceremony was Canada’s minister of infrastructure, Gregor Robertson. He also focused on the positive aspects of the trading relationship.

"This bridge is a testament of what we can build when we work together," he said. "And it represents the partnership, the resilience and the belief that investing in the future strengthens us all. Every year our two countries exchange approximately $1.3 trillion in goods and services."

Trump claimed Canada "disinvited" the U.S. from the ribbon cutting ceremony, which, he added, is fine, considering it is paying substantial tariffs to the U.S.

