Niagara, Ontario beaches closed for high E. coli count

According to Niagara Region Public Health, four of the region's public beaches tested positive for high levels of E. coli bacteria.

Lake Erie Beach in Wainfleet, Nelles Beach in Grimsby, and Nickel Beach and Centennial Park Beach, both in Port Colborne, were deemed unsafe for swimming July 22.

With more than 19 public beaches in the region, Niagara Region Public Health conducts annual water testing to ensure the water is safe before people are allowed to swim. Weekly testing is conducted from May through Labor Day. During testing this week, the four beaches were found to have elevated levels of harmful bacteria.

In Niagara, beaches are posted as unsafe or closed when water samples register unacceptable levels of E. coli. Once a beach's water tests above the safe threshold, officials take several steps to protect the public, beginning with an immediate closure.

In Ontario, E. coli counts higher than 400 per 100 milliliters of water are considered unsafe. Factors that can contribute to elevated readings include animal feces, rainfall runoff and failing septic systems.

Once closed, beaches are tested again to confirm the results and are closely monitored through additional sampling and testing. As soon as water quality returns to a safe level, the beach can reopen.

Niagara Health advises that swimming at closed beaches can result in ear, eye, nose, throat and skin infections, as well as other illnesses if contaminated water is swallowed.

