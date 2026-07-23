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Niagara, Ontario beaches closed for high E. coli count

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Roxanne Ali-Robinson
Published July 23, 2026 at 3:54 PM EDT
Bird filled islet in Ontario
Roxanne Ali-Robinson
/
BTPM News
In Ontario, beaches undergo weekly testing May through Labor Day.

According to Niagara Region Public Health, four of the region's public beaches tested positive for high levels of E. coli bacteria.

Lake Erie Beach in Wainfleet, Nelles Beach in Grimsby, and Nickel Beach and Centennial Park Beach, both in Port Colborne, were deemed unsafe for swimming July 22.

With more than 19 public beaches in the region, Niagara Region Public Health conducts annual water testing to ensure the water is safe before people are allowed to swim. Weekly testing is conducted from May through Labor Day. During testing this week, the four beaches were found to have elevated levels of harmful bacteria.

In Niagara, beaches are posted as unsafe or closed when water samples register unacceptable levels of E. coli. Once a beach's water tests above the safe threshold, officials take several steps to protect the public, beginning with an immediate closure.

In Ontario, E. coli counts higher than 400 per 100 milliliters of water are considered unsafe. Factors that can contribute to elevated readings include animal feces, rainfall runoff and failing septic systems.

Once closed, beaches are tested again to confirm the results and are closely monitored through additional sampling and testing. As soon as water quality returns to a safe level, the beach can reopen.

Niagara Health advises that swimming at closed beaches can result in ear, eye, nose, throat and skin infections, as well as other illnesses if contaminated water is swallowed.
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Ontario News Local StoriesWBFO News
Roxanne Ali-Robinson
Roxanne Ali-Robinson is a multimedia journalist who joined BTPM in January 2026, having spent most of her media career covering New York and Toronto matters. She first began as a sports reporter for NYCSN in high school and went on to obtain degrees in Mass Communication from HBCU Medgar Evers CUNY and Television & Radio from Brooklyn College. She produced radio shows for WBAL 1090AM, web broadcasts and provided a wide range of media services throughout New York City.

Roxanne can be heard hosting Weekend Edition on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
See stories by Roxanne Ali-Robinson